Dad Asks Daughter to 'Leave' House for Finding Meat Replacement in Freezer. This is What Happens Next

An English dad pranked his daughter for replacing meat in the house with a substitute. 34-year-old Hollie Woodall decided to do away with meat after suffering food poisoning from chicken. Her father Paul Woodall, 58, had other plans for his newly-turned pescatarian daughter. After spotting packets of Quorn, a meat substitute in the freezer, Paul fetched an evil plan. The meat lover texted his daughter, telling her to pack her stuff and leave the house immediately. He also shared a picture of Quorn and described the substitute as the “vilest thing he has ever tasted.”

According to the Mirror, he told her that being gay is fine, but her daughter’s choice of giving up on meat for a substitute was gone beyond forgiveness. Hollie, a bar manager by profession, admitted that she initially panicked after seeing the text as the picture wouldn’t load due to slow wi-fi. Seeing her dad telling her to get out of the house left her confused. But things fell into place hysterically once the picture downloaded and she realized it was a friendly prank.

Showing off her humorous side, Hollie decided to get clicked with a suitcase packed with Quorn, pretending to leave her house. In another picture, Paul can be seen with a sore look on his face while holding up the alternative product.

Talking to the Mirror, he described himself as ‘a meat lover and a big beef fan’ and added that he had once tasted Quorn years ago. He shared even if the meat substitute might have improved now, he still wouldn’t touch it. Hollie shared the hilarious text thread on social media which left her friends in splits.

Explaining their relationship, she said her dad takes the mick out of her for everything as they both are always winding each other up. Hollie has been dieting since November last year and wants to be vegan now.

