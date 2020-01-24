Take the pledge to vote

Dad Builds Nintendo Controller for Disabled Daughter from Spare Parts, Wins the Internet

The video, which had the baby girl laughing and smiling, has attracted thousands of views on Twitter.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 8:42 AM IST
Dad Builds Nintendo Controller for Disabled Daughter from Spare Parts, Wins the Internet
A former IT teacher and head of the Digital Jersey Academy, Rory Steel, designed a custom-made Nintendo controller for his nine-year-old disabled daughter, Ava.

Ava suffers from hereditary spastic paraplegia, a disability that makes her unable to use ‘game controllers’, as motor controls and speech are affected. Despite this, Ava is an enthusiastic player and loves to play games.

Her dad has come to her respite, building a custom-made Nintendo controller using £110 (approx. Rs 10,000) of spare parts purchased from eBay. Rory has also posted a video of Ava playing the Zelda game using her new controller for the first time. The video, which had the baby girl laughing and smiling, has attracted thousands of views on Twitter.

Rory posted the video with the caption, “Finished! Ava gives my homemade #accessibility controller V1.0 the thumbs up. She can play @Nintendo #BreathoftheWild on her #switch like her friends now. All thanks to @Microsoft #adaptiveController #XAC”

Responding to a tweet by LadBible, he said that he is “going to follow this up with a how-to set of videos for those across the water that want to make their own.”

He has received a lot of appreciation for his efforts from the internet.

