Dad Dresses Up in Crash Dummy Costume for Daughter's First Drive, Viral Video Leaves Internet Cackling

Some fathers are very fond of cracking ‘dad’ jokes and pranking their children, often to the chagrin of the latter. One such hilarious instance left the Internet guffawing after users video featuring a woman all set to take her father on her first drive in a car went viral. Things, however, took a hilarious turn after the father showed up dressed up in a crash test dummy suit. When the dad enters the car with a crash test dummy suit, on that instance the visibly annoyed and shocked daughter stares at her dad for some time and adds, “You play too much".

Sharing the video on Twitter, former American basketball player, Rex Chapman, wrote, “First time driving with dad and he dressed up like a crash-test dummy. Can’t stop laughing…” Mr Chapman’s post has been viewed over 1.1 million times in less than 24 hours and has also been widely shared. It has garnered over 50,000 likes since it was posted.

Twitter users loved the father and daughter prank and some of the users even described the father as a ‘’legend’’.

First time driving with dad and he dressed-up like a crash-test dummy. Can’t stop laughing… pic.twitter.com/Zn4Cwx8quf— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 31, 2021

Many others reacted to the video.

First time driving with dad and he dressed-up like a crash-test dummy. Can’t stop laughing… pic.twitter.com/Zn4Cwx8quf— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 31, 2021

One viewer even said the daughter and father viral video is "priceless"

Another user Harlan Coben who is a writer of mystery novels and thrillers who was a bit disappointed after watching the video where he did not come up with the joke first.

Gotta admit. I’m a little envious I didn’t think of this first. #dadjokes https://t.co/aDepTj7yEl— Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) May 31, 2021

Another user who is an entrepreneur and author Johan hope Bryant said, “I feel this way when some family members — cousins I have not heard from in years — show up for a ‘quick, short term loan,’ and then add ‘don’t worry, I’ll get it right back to you..’”

Okay. Tooooooooooo. Funny. I feel this way when so@e family members — cousins I have not heard from in YEARS — show up for a ‘quick, short term loan,’ and the. add ‘don’t worry, I’ll get it right back to you..’ 😳😳😳😂😂😂 https://t.co/BXUD59BNZQ — John Hope Bryant (@johnhopebryant) May 31, 2021

Take a look at other reaction of users.

Every parent who has taught their kid how to drive is wondering: 'Why didn't I think of this?!!'Too funny. https://t.co/MGlxb6UcZB — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) May 31, 2021

Father of the Year award winner right here!!!😂😂😂 https://t.co/1BX57pUUGi— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 31, 2021

You just drop the dad joke mic 🎤 you win! https://t.co/yoVIxAhrXv— mark schlereth (@markschlereth) May 31, 2021

Some Twiterrati felt sympathy towards father and daughter but later it revealed that the video was hilarious and well scripted. Twitter users also dug up bloopers reel of the clip that was equally funny.

First time driving with dad and he dressed-up like a crash-test dummy. Can’t stop laughing… pic.twitter.com/Zn4Cwx8quf— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 31, 2021

Whether it is hilarious or sympathetic, the dad was very creative and ingenious.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here