Dad Dresses Up in Crash Dummy Costume for Daughter's First Drive, Viral Video Leaves Internet Cackling

Credits: Twitter/ Rex Chapman

The viral video first took the Twitterties in a heart-warming mood but after some time it took an unexpected turn when the father dressed up in a crash test dummy suit.

Some fathers are very fond of cracking ‘dad’ jokes and pranking their children, often to the chagrin of the latter. One such hilarious instance left the Internet guffawing after users video featuring a woman all set to take her father on her first drive in a car went viral. Things, however, took a hilarious turn after the father showed up dressed up in a crash test dummy suit. When the dad enters the car with a crash test dummy suit, on that instance the visibly annoyed and shocked daughter stares at her dad for some time and adds, “You play too much".

Sharing the video on Twitter, former American basketball player, Rex Chapman, wrote, “First time driving with dad and he dressed up like a crash-test dummy. Can’t stop laughing…” Mr Chapman’s post has been viewed over 1.1 million times in less than 24 hours and has also been widely shared. It has garnered over 50,000 likes since it was posted.

Twitter users loved the father and daughter prank and some of the users even described the father as a ‘’legend’’.

Many others reacted to the video.

One viewer even said the daughter and father viral video is "priceless"

Another user Harlan Coben who is a writer of mystery novels and thrillers who was a bit disappointed after watching the video where he did not come up with the joke first.

Another user who is an entrepreneur and author Johan hope Bryant said, “I feel this way when some family members — cousins I have not heard from in years — show up for a ‘quick, short term loan,’ and then add ‘don’t worry, I’ll get it right back to you..’”

Take a look at other reaction of users.

Some Twiterrati felt sympathy towards father and daughter but later it revealed that the video was hilarious and well scripted. Twitter users also dug up bloopers reel of the clip that was equally funny.

Whether it is hilarious or sympathetic, the dad was very creative and ingenious.

first published:June 02, 2021, 11:40 IST