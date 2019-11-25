Dad Helps Save Baby Girl Using a Shoelace after Woman Gives Birth in Car Backseat

A man's presence of life and a shoelace saved the life of a newborn baby girl after she was delivered in the backseat of a parked car at a bus top in Lidl, United Kingdom.

24-year-old Hollie Lowthorpe was toward the end of her third pregnancy when she experienced a minor contraction. However, en-route the hospital, Hollie went into labour and decided to deliver in the car itself. The woman was being driven to a hospital by her mother and her 23-year-old boyfriend Callum Wildridge in her mother's car but the trio decided to go through with the delivery at a bust stand some 4 miles away from the hospital.

While the delivery went without a hitch, the newborn baby quickly started to turn blue in the backseat as it was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, choking her. It was then that the boyfriend and father of the baby decided to wrap a shoelace around the baby's umbilical cord. He also called paramedics and he along with Hollie's mother helped carried out their instructions until thge arrival of paramedics.

Hollie, who is also a mother of 3-year-old son and 1-year-old twins, said she had a minor contraction at home but felt she "needed to push quickly" while she was being driven to hospital in her mother's car.

Hollie's water broke when she was in car and after a quick push, the newborn, who has been named Verity, was born on November 19. Wildridge called the ambulance and gave directions to Hollie's mother who unwound the umbilical cord from the newborn's neck, Daily Mail reported.

Hollie said, "It all happened within minutes but she (the newborn) was going bright blue because the cord was wrapped around her neck and couldn't breathe. We needed to stop the blood flow from the umbilical cord so Wildridge quickly used his red shoelace from his trainers."Wildridge tied the shoelace about six inches away from the newborn's belly button, Hollie said.

She added that when the medical team reached the spot they said both Wildridge and Hollie's mother did "brilliantly". Hollie said she and her boyfriend were initially unaware that she was pregnant. She said she was on the pill and when she visited the doctors she was "shocked" to learn that she was 22 weeks pregnant.

