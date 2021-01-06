Dad Leaves Twitter Angry after Teaching Daughter How to Use a Can Opener. Here's Why

A dad enraged Twitter users just two days after New Year when he shared his experience of telling his 9-year-old daughter to learn to use a can opener when she was hungry.

John Roderick, a musician and podcaster, 52, created a controversy over his parenting skills story in a viral Twitter thread, which he later deleted over outrage for keeping his daughter hungry, but later he apologized for it.

In 23-part Twitter thread shared on Saturday evening, Roderick shared how he taught his daughter to open a can of baked beans, but the tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. The thread has been deleted now.

Roderick began his tweet by stating that his daughter told him she was hungry and then he asks her to make herself baked beans but she didn’t know how to open a can.

In the thread, he wrote that a day before, his 9-year-old daughter told him that she was hungry while he was doing a jigsaw puzzle so he asked her to make some baked beans for herself. To which she asks, ‘how?’ Roderick said like all other kids when they want you to do it. The dad then told her to open a can and put it in pot. The daughter then brought him a can and asked her father how to open it, to which Roderick said, “With a can opener.”

Later, he shared that when his daughter brought him a can opener, they both stared at it and then he realized that he had never taught her to use it and most of the cans now have pull-tops.

He writes, “What kind of apocalypse father doesn’t teach his kid how to use a manual can opener?”

When he realized she didn’t know how a can opener worked, he thought “a teaching moment just dropped into my lap" and then said that she struggled for six hours to open it.

“Apocalypse dad was overjoyed,” he added, BBC reported.

In later tweets, he said that his daughter sat next to him grunting and groaning trying to get the thing but he knew that the task would be a challenge.

He explained that at one point of time, his daughter gave up and asked him to open it for her after multiple failed attempts, but Roderick didn’t open it for her and said that neither of them would eat until she learns how to open the can herself.

She suggested she open the can with a hammer. “There were tears,” he wrote, Fox News reports.

And eventually, after a struggle for six hours, his daughter finally was successful and he joked that now she wants to open every can in the house. The father said that he knows he is infuriating and suffers from a lack of perseverance himself, but he is trying to correct his mistakes in the way he educates his child.

But, now everyone on Twitter was not impressed with his approach and called out on his ‘poor parenting’ and keeping his daughter hungry for hours. He was termed ‘Bean Dad’ as many critiqued his teaching method and called it mean and bordering on child abuse.

The funny/not funny thing about the Bean Dad discourse? If a Mom had tweeted that thread no one would be insisting it was a comedy bit or a lesson in problem solving. The emergency abuse hot line would have rung off the hook three tweets in. — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) January 4, 2021

The Bean Dad story is ridiculous. He should have just FED her, and THEN showed her how to use a damn can opener instead of leaving her hungry for six hours. That's abusive.She's 9 years old, and some of us don't learn very well when we're hungry, regardless of age. Jeez. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 3, 2021

Teacher here.1. Kids learn best when they aren’t hungry.2. Everyone learns differently and different approaches (eg. A guiding hand) are helpful, especially if/when someone’s struggling.3. When a child is frustrated to the point of tears, you’ve lost your teachable moment. — Apoxon (@apoxon) January 3, 2021

After the controversy and outrage, John deleted his Twitter thread and account and netizens took a dig at his response and trolled him further.

Interesting how Bean Dad just deleted his account instead of appreciating the teachable moment — shelby. (@cathedralslut) January 4, 2021

Alas Twitter is not for the faint of ❤️, Bean Dad. pic.twitter.com/0yGTuQdgpv — Clem Fandango (@BfloDude) January 4, 2021

But Roderick’s podcast’s co-host Ken Jennings came out in support for him and tweeted that he personally know Roderick to be a ‘loving and attentive dad’ and called Twitter ‘dumb.’