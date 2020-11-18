Watch: Video of Father Making Son 'Tow' a Stuck Car Leaves Twitter Divided

A heart-warming video of a father-son duo is stealing hearts on Twitter after it was shared by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman.

In the video, we can see a man with a kid. The video starts with the man gesturing the kid to take his toy car forward. There is a rope tied from the kid’s toy car to the man’s car.

The man then starts his car, while the boy assumes that he is helping his father tow out the stuck car from a ditch.

Sharing the video, Rex wrote, "Dad of the year".

The video has garnered 3.2 million views and Twitterati has liked it over 1.41 lakh times.

It was first tweeted by another account but gained popularity after the celebrity basketball player shared it. However, many people disagreed with Rex’s comment, calling the man in the video ‘irresponsible.’ As per one commenter, the act was reckless and dangerous. He added, "I imagine he didn’t mean it that way but it is that way."

Not quite, that shit is reckless, irresponsible and dangerous. I imagine he didn’t mean it that way but it is that way — JayKay⚡️💧🇨🇴🇨🇼🇳🇱 (@jaykaymusica) November 16, 2020

Another person disagreed with this comment and said that the child will remember this time forever.

Stop it. This child will remember this time with his dad or whoever for ever. — losco (@l_losco) November 16, 2020

One Twitter user asked others if they cringed while watching this video and if it made them nervous.

Did anyone else cringe just a tad and get a wee bit nervous? 😬 — Democratic Tweeter (@WileELiberal) November 16, 2020

Many people agreed that the video left them worried that the kid might get run over by the car.

Yes! Worried he would run over the kid. — Martha Ernst (@MarthaErnst) November 17, 2020

Joseph Ducote, another Twitter user said that the direction of the father’s jeep is at a different angle to that of the son’s toy car, so even if the father had gunned the engine, he would have moved perpendicular to the direction of the child.

"Dad had it under control. Everyone, take a breath," he said.

Good job, dad.The jeep's pointed in a slightly different angle than the angle that the child is at so even if dad gunned the engine and the jeep jumped, he would've been moving perpendicular to the child's direction of movement. Dad had it under control. Everyone take a breath. — Joseph Ducote (@josephducote) November 17, 2020

In the comments section, a user shared a compilation of kids driving their toy cars to help their parents and fetch items. He shared the video with the caption, "and meet kid of the year".

pic.twitter.com/b7zo8hKqQL and meet kid of the year — Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) November 17, 2020

Is it adorable or dangerous?