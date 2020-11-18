News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

Watch: Video of Father Making Son 'Tow' a Stuck Car Leaves Twitter Divided

Video grab of the son 'towing' his dad's car. (Credit: Twitter/ @RexChapman)

Video grab of the son 'towing' his dad's car. (Credit: Twitter/ @RexChapman)

The man then starts his car, while the boy assumes that he is helping his father tow out the stuck car from a ditch.

A heart-warming video of a father-son duo is stealing hearts on Twitter after it was shared by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman.

In the video, we can see a man with a kid. The video starts with the man gesturing the kid to take his toy car forward. There is a rope tied from the kid’s toy car to the man’s car.

The man then starts his car, while the boy assumes that he is helping his father tow out the stuck car from a ditch.

Sharing the video, Rex wrote, "Dad of the year".

The video has garnered 3.2 million views and Twitterati has liked it over 1.41 lakh times.

It was first tweeted by another account but gained popularity after the celebrity basketball player shared it. However, many people disagreed with Rex’s comment, calling the man in the video ‘irresponsible.’ As per one commenter, the act was reckless and dangerous. He added, "I imagine he didn’t mean it that way but it is that way."

Another person disagreed with this comment and said that the child will remember this time forever.

One Twitter user asked others if they cringed while watching this video and if it made them nervous.

Many people agreed that the video left them worried that the kid might get run over by the car.

Joseph Ducote, another Twitter user said that the direction of the father’s jeep is at a different angle to that of the son’s toy car, so even if the father had gunned the engine, he would have moved perpendicular to the direction of the child.

"Dad had it under control. Everyone, take a breath," he said.

In the comments section, a user shared a compilation of kids driving their toy cars to help their parents and fetch items. He shared the video with the caption, "and meet kid of the year".

Is it adorable or dangerous?


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...