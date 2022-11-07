Dad Records Moving Timelapse Video of Daughter Growing Up Over 20 Years

An impressive timelapse video by Dutch director Frans Hofmeester is going viral again on social media. It is sure to be one of the most fulfilling feelings for most parents on seeing their children grow up. It depicts the spectacular transformation of the filmmaker’s daughter Lotte from a super cute baby to a young woman.

In the course of two minutes and 18 seconds, Lotte makes appearances as a wide-eyed baby wearing a sleep sack and spitting up, a happy toddler sporting ponytails and barrettes, and a preteen flaunting her retainer and braces. Her hair colour changes from bright to dark blonde as she ages, transitioning from cute ponytails to chic side-swept bangs. Along with the video on Reddit, the caption also read, “A video created by a father using photographs that he took of his daughter regularly until the age of 20″.

Watch the video below.

The video amassed over 42.5k upvotes on Reddit. Many viewers commented on the video’s post complimenting the father and daughter for their commitment. One of the users wrote, “Dedication on the father’s part is more impressive. Daughter didn’t know what life was like without this routine. It’s basically built into her firmware”. Another user wrote, “She must’ve felt thrilled when she saw this video, the final product after 20 years of shooting it with her father. Really nice!” A third user wrote, “I think it’s wonderful! Seeing her grow and change over the years with different styles is cool to start with, but I think she looks genuinely happy, like most of the time, and hopefully created herself a good life in those years”. “I can only imagine the last day of taking the last picture. As a father, I can only imagine the range of emotions that day. Or the next week when they were supposed to take the next picture and the small moment of ‘oh right, we’re all done with that,” expressed another user.

With a thorough introduction, the video was first posted on YouTube in 2019 and has received over 24 million views.

