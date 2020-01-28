Dad Surprises Daughter by Lining Up Outside Store from 3 AM for Her Dream Wedding Dress

In a video that has now gone viral, a father surprised his daughter by lining up outside a store in the middle of the night to get her a dream wedding dress.

Elisa Ray had come to know about a wedding dress sale, where all the dresses were up for sale at $150. Elisa invited her dad to the sale for keeping her company. The sale was to begin at 7 am, but owing to high demand the shoppers were allowed to queue up from 4 am.

However, much to her surprise, Elisa got to know that her dad was among the first few waiting outside the store. Taking to Twitter, the woman wrote that she got a call around 2.55 am from her dad informing that he had brought a chair and was the first person in the queue.

So I invited my dad to a wedding dress event where all dresses are $150. The event starts at 7am but lines can form at 4am. My Dad just called me and said he brought a chair and is the first person outside the building already waiting..... ITS 2:55AM. — Elisa Ray (@elisista33) January 25, 2020

She also posted a video of her dad sitting in a chair and holding coffee in his hand. The video received an overwhelming response with users appreciating her father’s dedication.

Some users, praising her father, wrote that the man deserves everything, while others replied to the woman that his dad is a gem.

One Twitterati wrote that this is the most amazing thing she had seen, calling Elisa a lucky woman.

Nice. Hope you found a man as awesome as your dad. — RWVandervoort (@rwvandervoort) January 26, 2020

Another user wished Elisha that she would find a man as awesome as her father.

