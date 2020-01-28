Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Dad Surprises Daughter by Lining Up Outside Store from 3 AM for Her Dream Wedding Dress

In a video that has now gone viral, a father surprised his daughter by lining up outside a store in the middle of the night to get her a dream wedding dress.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dad Surprises Daughter by Lining Up Outside Store from 3 AM for Her Dream Wedding Dress
Photo: Twitter

In a video that has now gone viral, a father surprised his daughter by lining up outside a store in the middle of the night to get her a dream wedding dress.

Elisa Ray had come to know about a wedding dress sale, where all the dresses were up for sale at $150. Elisa invited her dad to the sale for keeping her company. The sale was to begin at 7 am, but owing to high demand the shoppers were allowed to queue up from 4 am.

However, much to her surprise, Elisa got to know that her dad was among the first few waiting outside the store. Taking to Twitter, the woman wrote that she got a call around 2.55 am from her dad informing that he had brought a chair and was the first person in the queue.

She also posted a video of her dad sitting in a chair and holding coffee in his hand. The video received an overwhelming response with users appreciating her father’s dedication.

Some users, praising her father, wrote that the man deserves everything, while others replied to the woman that his dad is a gem.

One Twitterati wrote that this is the most amazing thing she had seen, calling Elisa a lucky woman.

Another user wished Elisha that she would find a man as awesome as her father.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram