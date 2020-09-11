Dad Turns Garage Into Classroom Complete with Cardboard Teacher for Daughter's Online Classes

2020 is the year of innovation. With every “normal” situation now entering the “new normal”phase, one has to innovate to survive.One of the sectors still struggling with the new normal set-up is education.

Zoom classes,Google Hangouts, and every other possible video conference option has been adopted byteachers to impart their wisdom. But the students are not always getting the full benefit fromthese classes.

A school set-up is different from home for a good reason. It helps the studentbe in ‘the zone’, focusing solely on the lecture. Home is a whole different vibe when you’re sitting in your comfy couch or lying down in bed with the class being a background whitenoise.

One internet-dad has come up with the perfect solution for his daughter.A Reddit user uploaded this video to the a subreddit. Due to the anonymityof reddit usernames, it’s still not clear where or who this dad is, but as the sub-reddit namesuggests, his innovation is next level.

As seen in the video, the classroom set-up is complete with a school-style desk, a screen(TV), a time-table and a white board.There is even a cardboard cut-out of a woman to which an iPad is precariously taped where the head should be- a “real” teacher.

The kid is clearly engrossed in the lesson and treating this set-up as she would in an actualschool classroom. However, not everyone was impressed with the dad’s achievements.

Some users pointed outwealth is a necessity for innovation.Others took the discussion to class inequality.It’s clear that not everyone can afford to be creative when they have monetary restrictions.

Despite the few unimpressed comments, a lot of theRedditors agreed that the father shouldbe applauded for his dedication. Even with the money and resources, not many would go tothis length to create a ‘home-classroom’ for their kids, as this Redditor pointed out.