Daddy Yankee is Retiring from Music and Fans Think 'Gasolina' Prices are to Blame

Rapper Daddy Yankee, of Gasolina and Despacito fame, has announced his imminent retirement from music with an album and a farewell tour. The Reggaeton artist’s three-decade-long career is coming to an eventful end, reports The Economic Times Panache. In a video, the Puerto Rican musician said in Spanish, that he could finally see the finish line to his career. “This genre, people tell me that I made it global, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make this genre the biggest in the world," he added. He’s going out with a bang with what he called his best production and tour. Fans, of course, were heartbroken. Apart from what he has done for Latin music, Daddy Yankee’s music has been a party staple for ages.

Fans are sort of convinced that the gas prices had something to do with the Gasolina singer’s retirement. It’s probably not strictly factual.

The price of Gasolina is too high and when we needed him most, he vanished… https://t.co/oYrYUZUwW7— @kp_official1 on IG (@kp_official_1) March 21, 2022

Gas went up so much that even Daddy Yankee retired smh— (@Palace_gio) March 22, 2022

These #gasprices forced daddy yankee to retire. He couldn’t afford to buy gas for her. Help us @POTUS pic.twitter.com/GcKfIuEL8g— Pancho dela X (@PanchoX46776252) March 22, 2022

Daddy Yankee announced he was retiring in the middle of a gasolina crisis? we lost— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 21, 2022

Daddy Yankee retiring right when we need gasolina the most pic.twitter.com/ERPYsd0lU8— (@Friskkmkay) March 21, 2022

Damn, gasoline too expensive for Daddy Yankee too https://t.co/YFKZZcYTZ9— Josh Safdie’s Muse (@mytepanda) March 20, 2022

Daddy Yankee is known for coining the term Reggaeton in 1994 to describe the new music genre emerging from Puerto Rico that was an amalgamation of genres like hip-hop, Latin Caribbean music, and reggae rhythms combined with Spanish rapping and singing. Daddy Yankee, also known as Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, claimed global fame with 2004 song Gasolina that was the first single released from his album Barrio Fino. Since then, the singer has given us numerous songs that we continue to play to lift our spirits.

