'Daddy's a Good Sport': Little Girl Does Her Father's Make-up in Adorable Video

If you are not having a great day, this video will simply bring a smile to your face. A clip of a little girl doing her father’s makeup as he patiently lies on the couch next to her is truly unmissable. It starts with the girl telling her mom, who is recording the video, that she’s doing her daddy’s makeup.

The little girl, dressed in a black top and pink leggings, appears to be enjoying her time with her dad. The father then tells the mother that his daughter has already painted his eyes with glitter eye shadow. The mom who shared the video also captioned the video, “He’s such a trooper”. The video has received over 2.5 million views on Instagram. Watch the adorable video below.

Social media users are in love with video. One of the users wrote, “Ha ha! Love her! Daddy is such a good sport.” Another user wrote, “This cutie pie has stolen my heart.” A third user wrote, “What a special dad and husband!!! Dads give their daughters self-esteem and look how happy her eyes are!! This is such a special video, thank you.” Another one said, “Such a wonderful daddy. Love this video”. Several other users also commented with heart emojis.

This is not the first time a video of theirs has gone viral on the internet. Earlier, another video of the toddler and her father went viral on the internet. The blogger mom shared a video where her husband brought a doll house for his daughter. The little girl’s reaction to seeing the doll house won hearts online. Watch the video.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing after watching this video. One of the users wrote, “I can’t stop watching this video”. Another user wrote, “This is so cute”.

