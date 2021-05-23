'Dadi Killing It': This 76-year-old 'Fashion Influencer' Takes Instagram by Storm

Instagram influencers brace yourselves as a tough competitor is coming your way. Yes, you heard that right. Wanna know how? It’s a 76-year-old grandmother. Be it the shoe challenge or slaying the outfit change reel, this dadi can ace every trend on the Internet. And this fashion influencer is in no mood to stop. Functioning under the username ‘mr._and_mrs._verma’, the Instagram account has more than 11,000 followers. One can see videos of viral trends on the social media page.

The account features the 76-year-old with her husband as both of them try their hands on what’s new in the market. By the looks of it, it appears that the couple was persuaded by their granddaughter to hop on the Internet and show the world that age is just a number. As the Instagram bio goes, “playing cool after the 70s", the old couple does not shy away from giving their followers the daily dose of entertainment.

Even though the couple features regularly on the account, it is the 76-year-old granny who has led the show. Her quirky but adorable looks in her granddaughter’s clothes can give the fashion influencers a run for their money.

The shoe challenge video, the most viewed on the page with over 1.2 million views, shows the septuagenarian get a stylish transformation. The Instagram Reels depicts her flipping a shoe while sitting in traditional attire. As the change takes place, the dadi is seen slaying the urban look in a cute short skirt while oozing confidence.

The 76-year-old gets a lot of support for her unique content. On the shoe challenge video, a user commented, “Dadi killing it." Another user said, “She slayed like a queen (sic)" while also praising her looks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here