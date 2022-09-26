Dad's Hilarious Trick to Get Kid to Smile For First School Day Photos is a Parenting Win

First day of school can be nerve-wracking. But a father on Twitter shared his secret for making his son crack a smile on the first day of his school. Twitter user Adam Perry shared two pictures side by side of his young son. While one showed a forced-looking smile on his son’s face, the other had a more natural one. His secret was the word “Poop”. Perry tweeted, “My son when I tell him to smile vs when I yell out “poop!” Since being shared on September 14th, the tweet now has over 290K likes.

My son when I tell him to smile vs when I yell out “poop!” pic.twitter.com/ui6TuPOaC5 — Adam Perry (@misterperry) September 14, 2022

Netizens loved the idea and many were ready to try it out with their kids. After all, who doesn’t enjoy a photo with a genuine smile? Others still were happy to know, this was not just their trick. “It’s so nice to know I’m not the only one who does this,” wrote a Twitterati.

It’s so nice to know I’m not the only one who does this 😂 — Kelly Mangan (She/Her) 🏳️‍🌈 (@KellyAMangan) September 15, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote, “My go to photography move,” followed by a smile emoji.

My go to photography move 🙂 — Mire Marke (@MireMarke) September 15, 2022

A third one mentioned, “Can you imagine how awesome school class pictures would be if the photographer shouted that!!!”

Can you imagine how awesome school class pictures would be if the photographer shouted that!!! — Kelly Swemba 💜Preorder MISSING VIOLET (@KSwemba) September 15, 2022

A few netizens were also quick to share the tricks that work best with their little ones. They mentioned being silly with the kids is the way to get their happy side shining.

ABC News reported that Perry in his message to Good Morning America wrote, “I expected 5 to 10 people to like it. Then it kept climbing … and climbing … it's now at 297k likes. Then it went the first page on Reddit and viral on Instagram and Facebook.”

The children’s book author hoped his little trick works for more parents like him. He added that as the photos continued to go viral on social media platforms, it made him realise just how relatable the post was for others.

