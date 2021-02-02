'Dad's My Hero': Andhra Cop Who Was Saluted by Father Opens up about Her Heartwarming Journey

Growing up, we often look up to our parents for motivation and inspiration. In the story of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Guntur district, Jessy Prasanthi shared that the inspiration behind her journey to become cop was her father. You may remember her from a viral photo during January where a cop was photographed saluting his daughter. Andhra Pradesh Police department had tweeted the picture saying "#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!" Now Prasanthi has opened up with Humans of Bombay with her story and how she reached where she is in life today.

#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati.A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!#DutyMeet pic.twitter.com/5r7EUfnbzB— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 3, 2021

"Dad has always been my hero," she says. Her father, featured in the viral photo, circle inspector Y Shyam Sundar. She recalls how every morning she would wake up to see her father "impeccably dressed, ready to leave for work.

As a child, she once went with him for patrolling and witnessed how everyone around was saluting him. At the moment, she had no idea what it meant but she started saluting him every morning after that.

As she grew older, she realised what kind of sacrifices he made and the risks he took on a daily basis. He always made sure his team was safe, that they reached home before he left. "He’s had countless sleepless nights and missed hundreds of meals for his duty," she adds.

The job of a police officer is not a stable 9-5 office work. She remembers how he would be sent to remote locations or forests with no connection.

"He’d always smile and say–‘Yeh vardi bahut mahengi hai, iski izzat rakhni padhti hai!’ (this uniform is very expensive, one has to respect it) The feeling of doing right by others meant everything to him," she reveals. His influence rubbed off on her and she started to prepare for civil service exam.

When she was selected, her father cried in front of her, for the first time. She remembers how he smiled throughout the congratulatory calls that came his way.One day, she was officer in-charge. He came around to her location as he was patrolling.

Prasanthi has been on the job for two years now, and accepts it isn’t easy. Staying away from family, not having a plan for each day as any emergency might arise. Watching all the blood and death, sleepless nights, and stress. But she still wants to continue being a good cop and serve the country.