Daenerys Targaryen's 'Sarcastic' Grin to Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones' is Now a Relatable Internet Meme
A Twitter user caught a grinning Daenerys Targaryen during her chat with Sansa Stark and asked users to caption her photo. The Internet did the rest.
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
With a title that long (it's actually longer than this) and serious, you'd hardly expect the Mother of Dragons to slip in a smile during her conquest to the throne in the Game of Thrones.
But it did happen when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) sat Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) down in the second episode of the final season, when the two tried to have a heart-to-heart conversation before Sansa ended up asking her, "And what happens afterwards? We defeat the dead, we destroy Cersei. What happens then. What about the North?". The wholesome exchange soon turned into a rather passive-aggressive one - much to the liking of everyone.
While their conversation was overshadowed by Brienne's knighthood or Arya and Gendry's lovemaking scene, a Twitter user @reallyhalalfood managed to grab a genuinely grinning Dany during her chat with Sansa and challenged the GoT fans to caption the Mother of Dragons.
Caption this. pic.twitter.com/g85egCy4Nc— doom (@reallyhalalfood) April 22, 2019
Twitter did the rest.
“As per my last email” https://t.co/QK0vbXr00y— Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) April 23, 2019
Me: I've been working very hard on my artistic skillset for over 15 years!— Hannah Lavender @ work (@Hannah_illo) April 23, 2019
Them: ACTUALLY your **talent** is a **gift** and was given to you by **god**!! You have done nothing! Also it's not a skill! Also it's just a hobby and you should drop it and have babies instead!
Me: https://t.co/tx5cPmcvr2
Your girl when you’re talking about your favourite female friend at work https://t.co/JMjkL18ouR— Kratos (@MKratos_) April 23, 2019
Me asking the visitors if he wants more food. Knowing 100% that there is nothing left for him https://t.co/XWSyHGptgp— Giantsbane (@mistermbika) April 23, 2019
When Grandad's talking Brexit https://t.co/POllC5bg5k— Luke🕺🏼 (@LukeCB_) April 23, 2019
Per my last email face https://t.co/xKjuwR94u8— Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) April 23, 2019
Did you have an awesome time? Did you drink awesome shooters and listen to awesome music and then just sit around and soak up each other’s awesomeness??? https://t.co/toCrfaQdGs— Victoria Pérez (@victoeriaa) April 23, 2019
“Your hair is sooo beautiful, can I touch it?”— Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) April 23, 2019
“Your skin is just gorgeous”
“Are you here for anything in particular or are you just looking?”
“This is the priority line ma’am” https://t.co/PGenKlv3I7
“yeahhh I’m still gonna have to call the police” https://t.co/FUgknsKtjp— michael. (@Flames_Baldwin) April 24, 2019
Them: I don’t understand. Why are you single?!— Hogwarts Homo (@HogwartsHomo) April 23, 2019
Me knowing I’m crazy: https://t.co/JJBhcmlkQG
Advisor: This should be an easy experiment— Susanna L Harris (@SusannaLHarris) April 23, 2019
Me: https://t.co/OCTHQUfBsR
how my mom smiles at me when she wants to beat my ass in public https://t.co/WUXI78j4gN— Sweet Tee (@Trodgers_4) April 23, 2019
"And I don't think my father -- the inventor of Toaster Strudel -- would be too pleased to hear about this." https://t.co/pftoRvMEEK— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) April 23, 2019
“You speak so well, which school did you go to?” https://t.co/IsEG14pCGT— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) April 23, 2019
When an item doesn’t scan and the customer says ‘oooh does that mean it’s free?’ https://t.co/Np1hAp70bK— cinderfella (@ryjamesgraham) April 23, 2019
"I'm so sorry, I'm bad with names" https://t.co/sXpho9cjVq— Tom Riddle (@_Lon__) April 23, 2019
Me: "I'm sorry we don't have that item in stock"— Joshua Boyles 🎮 (@joshyboyles2) April 23, 2019
Customer: "Can you check in the back for me?"
Me: https://t.co/bsVovEJ0k6
someone : "that’s my baby! isn’t he cute?"— manon | endgame tomorrow (@reedushiddles) April 23, 2019
me : "mhm" https://t.co/dzt3U8SCpf
I’d like to speak with your supervisor. https://t.co/gsakC2grdu— johnny cavill (@Iceman81X) April 23, 2019
when u work in retail n some arsehole tells u its a shame ur missin a lovely day ootside https://t.co/194TsyGq07— calvin (@profiterholes) April 23, 2019
How your mum smiles at you when you embarrass her in front of the guests https://t.co/gyjGtuH8uX— George Watakah (@watakah5) April 23, 2019
Such a unique name. Where are you from? https://t.co/90zhA7t9RU— Chiz Targaryen🇳🇬🏁 (@ChizNuke) April 23, 2019
'so if you could just turn the music down a little' https://t.co/WYXXfRS00K— Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) April 23, 2019
I’ve already called the police. https://t.co/ddN6keCXoN— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) April 23, 2019
Do you draw them by hand or with a computer? https://t.co/RZCK1o76UC— Rachael Stott (@RachaelAtWork) April 23, 2019
“I don’t really read other writers, I don’t want them to influence my voice.” https://t.co/N1pW6qRFqb— Kaveh Akbar (@KavehAkbar) April 23, 2019
