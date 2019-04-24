Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Daenerys Targaryen's 'Sarcastic' Grin to Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones' is Now a Relatable Internet Meme

A Twitter user caught a grinning Daenerys Targaryen during her chat with Sansa Stark and asked users to caption her photo. The Internet did the rest.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, Rightful heir to the Iron Throne, Rightful Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the seven kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains.

With a title that long (it's actually longer than this) and serious, you'd hardly expect the Mother of Dragons to slip in a smile during her conquest to the throne in the Game of Thrones.

But it did happen when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) sat Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) down in the second episode of the final season, when the two tried to have a heart-to-heart conversation before Sansa ended up asking her, "And what happens afterwards? We defeat the dead, we destroy Cersei. What happens then. What about the North?". The wholesome exchange soon turned into a rather passive-aggressive one - much to the liking of everyone.

While their conversation was overshadowed by Brienne's knighthood or Arya and Gendry's lovemaking scene, a Twitter user @reallyhalalfood managed to grab a genuinely grinning Dany during her chat with Sansa and challenged the GoT fans to caption the Mother of Dragons.




Twitter did the rest.












































































