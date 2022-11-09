'Daily Show' Roasts Elon Musk, Points Out Twitter CEO's Own Account As 'Impersonator'

Elon Musk’s decision to give the blue tick to any Twitter account for a price of $8 brought on a deluge of criticism, with verified accounts across Twitter changing their names to Elon Musk and parodying him. The intention is to point out the fallacy in the billionaire’s logic in making the blue tick available for all and how that contribute to misinformation and safety hazards. Musk cracked down on the impersonators, announcing, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended.”

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” he wrote. “Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.”

The move called into question Musk’s status as self-titled “free speech absolutist”. Trevor Noah’s ‘The Daily Show’ Twitter handle took a dig at Musk for the chaos that has been going on on Twitter as well as for his crackdown on ‘impersonators’.

“Attn @elonmusk this handle has been impersonating someone who knows how to run Twitter for 10 days,” The Daily Show tweeted, quoting Musk’s announcement on suspending any Twitter account that does not explicitly state its parodic nature.

Attn @elonmusk this handle has been impersonating someone who knows how to run Twitter for 10 days https://t.co/vHQwpHDmWX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 7, 2022

And not doing a very good job at it. https://t.co/6PJKQQJfAJ — Colin Brander (@cbbinvan) November 7, 2022

Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha.!!! Love the shade. https://t.co/OaQbF6QJQO — KDawnTogether we resist! Democracy at risk (@KDawn___) November 7, 2022

Comedian Kathy Griffin earlier became the first celebrity to have her Twitter account suspended for imperonation. Musk’s move to suspend her is drawing immense flak, with Twitter users calling for rescindment of the ban on Griffin. Griffin, however, found a way to come back on Twitter, using her late mother’s account, the name of which she had changed to Elon Musk as well.

