Dal Makhani Ice Cream Roll is the Newest Bizarre Food Combo Making Internet Cringe

As much as responsible it is for providing us with useful information, the internet can also be a bizarre place at times. People do all sorts of weird things and take it to the internet to become spoilsport for others.

How can we not include strange and awful food combinations people prepare and share on this list? We have been disgusted in the past by many such combos like the chocolate paani puri and sandwich with ice cream. This time, the netizens were left disappointed by yet another fusion that spoiled dal makhani ice cream roll for them.

Yes, you read it right. Dal makhani, which is supposed to be eaten with fresh hot naan or chappati, is now being consumed as a frozen ice cream roll (at least by some people). A video shared on Instagram by popular food blogging channel The Great Indian Foodie shows a chef preparing this dish.

Taking the experiment with food to a whole new level, the chef pours the hot dal makhani on a cold pan of the ice cream roll machine. He adds some cream to it and mixes them thoroughly. Once it has turned into a smooth paste, the chef spreads it over the pan and scrapes three rolls out of it. He serves the final outcome with a slice of naan and a dash of onions.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgQ_gCUpI7r/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=71449229-ce60-4c9a-9302-58f3831f3835

The video has gathered over five thousand likes on Instagram. “Main course and dessert ek saath. Kaisa laga,” read the caption.

However, the users were quite vocal about their disapproval of the fusion in the comments section. “When will you stop posting such content?” wrote one user while another commented: “Stop it, get some help!” Many people also compared this dish to “poop.”

What do you think of this food combination?

