Dalai Lama Calls New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern a 'Living Example' of How to Handle Terror

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama praised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her compassionate approach in dealing with the aftermath of the recent terror attack in the country and said 21th century should be the century of peace and non-violence.Responding to a question at a press conference in New Delhi, he added that New Zealand serves as a "living example" for others, as to how to respond with calmness and compassion in the wake of such incidents.New Zealand's leader tried to deal with a "very sad situation" through compassion, he said when asked about the incidents of violence in the last few years in many countries, stemming from hatred."She tried to tackle the problem through non-violence, compassion and respect for others. So, there are methods (to deal with violence). And, although what happened was a very sad incident, there was no further increase in violence," the Dalai Lama told reporters."I really admire the New Zealand prime minister, that lady. She is wonderful. So, that is a living example, and everyone can learn from that," he said.At least 50 people were killed and several others wounded in a terror attack by on two mosques in Christchurch last month. The attack sparked global outrage drawing condemnation from leaders and institutions around the world.After the attack, Jacinda Ardern's humane approach in consoling a grieving nation and dealing with its aftermath, including meeting the Muslim community members, was widely praised.