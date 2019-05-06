Take the pledge to vote

Dalai Lama Donates 1 Million to Odisha After Cyclone Fani, Praises Relief Efforts

The way the Odisha government stood fearlessly in the face of impending disaster and managed to minimize damage caused by the cyclone has earned praise at international levels as well.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
Dalai Lama Donates 1 Million to Odisha After Cyclone Fani, Praises Relief Efforts
The way the Odisha government stood fearlessly in the face of impending disaster and managed to minimize damage caused by the cyclone has earned praise at international levels as well.
Cyclone Fani, the worst of its kind in the past two decades, wreaked havoc in Odisha on Friday where it made its landfall. However, there is no denying the fact that the damage could have been a thousand times worse had the authorities not been prepared to brave the storm the way they did.

After the IMD declared Fani to be a super cyclone earlier last week, Naveen Patnaik's government carried out what is now being hailed as the biggest evacuation in history. A record 12 lakh people were evacuated so as to prevent destruction and devastation on a mass scale.

However, life has not quite returned to normal for people living in Odisha. To make matters worse, Odisha has practically been cut off from the rest of the world with people being unable to contact their loved ones.

The way the Odisha government stood fearlessly in the face of impending disaster and managed to minimize damage caused by the cyclone has earned praise at international levels as well. Their "zero-casualty cyclone preparedness policy" has attracted the attention of the UN and international media.

Amidst all this, the Dalai Lama has also offered a donation of Rs. 1,000,000 (one million) to the Odisha government in order to aid them in rebuilding and providing relief to the affected areas.

He also addressed a letter to the Naveen Patnaik-led government and wrote, “I appreciate that relief efforts are underway and that everything possible is being done to help those affected. As a mark of solidarity with the people of Odisha, I am donating Rs 1,000,000 (Rupees one million) from the Dalai Lama Trust to the efforts to provide relief and rebuild.”

The Dalai Lama also offered his condolences for the bereaved families and wrote, "I would like to express my sadness about the lives that were lost, the devastation of property, and the hardship this storm has caused to so many people. I offer my condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and my prayers for the welfare of everyone affected by this huge cyclone.”
