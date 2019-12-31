After an almost forgetful year of cricket, and going down 0-3 against India in the Test series in October, South Africa ended 2019 on a winning note when they thrashed England by 107 runs in the first Test on their home soil in Centurion to lead 1-0 in the four-Test series.

While Quinton de Kock was awarded Player of the Match for his 95 in the first innings, his knock was complemented by pacers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Vernon Philander who stopped Joe Root's England from achieving the target of 376 despite several English batters getting decent starts in the second inning run-chase.

As a result, England was bundled out on day 4 and congratulatory messages quickly poured in praising Faf du Plessis' squad for showing positive intent on the field.

Amongst the sea of supports was veteran pacer Dale Steyn, who took to his Twitter account and congratulated Proteas for a spirited display, while heaping praises on coach Mark Boucher and captain Faf for putting the team together.

"Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill," Steyn wrote.

Well done to the Proteas!Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill. All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co. Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 30, 2019

Steyn's tweet, for the most part, was met with agreement by cricket fans, however, there was one Indian fan, who mocked South Africa's victory by calling it a mere home win.

Playing at home! Chill out for god sakes.. — Siddharth Mishra (@Mirror_ur_self) December 30, 2019

The response didn't go unnoticed and 36-year-old Steyn was quick to clap back at the fan trying to downplay South Africa's inspiring win over England.

"I guess India in India also doesn’t count then either... And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot," Steyn responded.

I guess India in India also doesn’t count then either... And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 30, 2019

Needless to say, fans were clean bowled by the lethal bowler's seemingly furious reply.

Bowled him, Dale. 👏 another #IndiaQualityReply, you see their bio and you ignore them. #Classless — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) December 30, 2019

Dale Steyn cleaning users on twitter just like he used to clean the batsmen on pitch. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 30, 2019

Absolute Destruction Well Done Gun — Arif Khan (@ArifKhan1444) December 30, 2019

