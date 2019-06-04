Dale Steyn Not Playing the Cricket World Cup Due to Injury Has Broken the Internet’s Heart
Dale Steyn had not featured in any of South Africa's two World Cup matches or warm-up fixtures since landing in the UK.
Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup after a second shoulder injury. (Photo Credit: AFP)
South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn will not be a part of the ICC World Cup 2019 after a second shoulder injury he suffered during practice ruled him out of the tournament on Tuesday, one day before India play the Proteas at Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Steyn had not featured in any of South Africa's two World Cup matches or warm-up fixtures since landing in the UK, but there were signs that the 35-year-old was gaining fitness and could play a role in the clash against India.
"Dale Steyn is getting closer every day, he was on the field today bowling again, he is 85 percent, so we have to decide if 85 percent is good enough to play against India," coach Ottis Gibson said earlier on Tuesday.
The injury comes as a massive setback to the Proteas as they are looking to bounce back after two straight defeats at the hands of England and Bangladesh, their worst ever start to a world cup.
Although Steyn's shoulder has been a pain point since 2016, fans were hoping to see him run in full steam once again at the premier cricket tournament, likely to be his last. The news of his injury led to a lot of emotional reactions by fans.
Just heard about Dale Steyn #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/UlAMJK59zR— Mia (@marielouise_82) June 4, 2019
Sad NewsSorry Dale Steyn pic.twitter.com/0FtndnjNd9— Onkgopotse☀☀☀ (@NahayoMash) June 4, 2019
Huge Blow For #Proteas as Dale Steyn Is Ruled oUt oF the World Cup 2019 ! Thats Such a #Shame Really pic.twitter.com/08pMNU9CxD— Mehran Mani (@ManiMehran14) June 4, 2019
Dale Steyn is out of the #CWC19. My heart breaks for Steyn Beuran Hendricks has been called up. SA now without Steyn & Ngidi for tomorrow's must-win clash against India #INDvSA #proteafire pic.twitter.com/f5FzQ7KZN5— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) June 4, 2019
Some fans also wondered whether it was time for Steyn to hang up his boots, while others blamed the injury setback on his playing in the Indian Premier League.
Dear Dale (Steyn), I love you, but this is torture. I’ve always know that the Proteas don’t stand a chance at world cup glory, but do you not see the signs? Perhaps ‘tis time to call it a day, my friend? Don’t you think???— OnlyOneOfAKind (@QuestDaGr8st) June 4, 2019
Why the hell did Dale Steyn join RCB!Now he’s been ruled out of the World Cup!!!!!Tough times for him.#DaleSteyn #Steyn #SouthAfrica #CricketWorldCup19— Tarun M (@Tarunmsd7_) June 4, 2019
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricket Fans are Convinced Sachin Tendulkar Runs 'God' Account on Twitter
- Sunil Grover Was So Desperate to Get Noticed That He Used to Mimic Ajay Devgn on His Film Sets
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hardik Pandya Posts Selfie With ‘Gang’ Dhoni and Rahul
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- Sign in With Apple Competes Directly With Facebook And Google, And Doesn’t Need to Sell Ads
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s