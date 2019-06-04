Dale Steyn Not Playing the Cricket World Cup Due to Injury Has Broken the Internet’s Heart

South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn will not be a part of the ICC World Cup 2019 after a second shoulder injury he suffered during practice ruled him out of the tournament on Tuesday, one day before India play the Proteas at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Steyn had not featured in any of South Africa's two World Cup matches or warm-up fixtures since landing in the UK, but there were signs that the 35-year-old was gaining fitness and could play a role in the clash against India.

"Dale Steyn is getting closer every day, he was on the field today bowling again, he is 85 percent, so we have to decide if 85 percent is good enough to play against India," coach Ottis Gibson said earlier on Tuesday.

The injury comes as a massive setback to the Proteas as they are looking to bounce back after two straight defeats at the hands of England and Bangladesh, their worst ever start to a world cup.

Although Steyn's shoulder has been a pain point since 2016, fans were hoping to see him run in full steam once again at the premier cricket tournament, likely to be his last. The news of his injury led to a lot of emotional reactions by fans.

Huge Blow For #Proteas as Dale Steyn Is Ruled oUt oF the World Cup 2019 ! Thats Such a #Shame Really pic.twitter.com/08pMNU9CxD — Mehran Mani (@ManiMehran14) June 4, 2019

Dale Steyn is out of the #CWC19. My heart breaks for Steyn Beuran Hendricks has been called up. SA now without Steyn & Ngidi for tomorrow's must-win clash against India #INDvSA #proteafire pic.twitter.com/f5FzQ7KZN5 — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) June 4, 2019

Some fans also wondered whether it was time for Steyn to hang up his boots, while others blamed the injury setback on his playing in the Indian Premier League.

Dear Dale (Steyn), I love you, but this is torture. I’ve always know that the Proteas don’t stand a chance at world cup glory, but do you not see the signs? Perhaps ‘tis time to call it a day, my friend? Don’t you think??? — OnlyOneOfAKind (@QuestDaGr8st) June 4, 2019