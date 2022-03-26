Daler Mehndi Buys Virtual Property in Metaverse, Names it 'Balle Balle Land'

Daler Mehndi has bought a piece of land in the metaverse and, in true Daler Mehndi fashion, he’s calling it Balle Balle Land. As per a Business Today report, this is India’s first land acquisition in the metaverse. Mehndi launched the area on Holi this year and it will house a store selling NFTs. Balle Balle Land also houses a gold statue of Daler Mehndi and the area will host concerts by him and other artists soon. “I went with an open mind on PartyNite Metaverse and it was a very rewarding experience… I really enjoyed performing on PartyNite and I wanted a permanent presence & hence created Balle Balle Land," the report quoted Mehndi as saying. The singer added that his purpose in starting Balle Balle Land is to promote Punjabi and Sufi music globally.

Daler Mehndi said Balle Balle Land will help foster new talent in the field of Punjabi, Sufi, pop and Bollywood music. Speaking about audiences moving to virtual spheres, the singer said he believed that the shift is here to stay. Social media users are all for a Daler Mehndi revival.

DALER MEHNDI IN METAVERSEIndian singer Daler Mehndi ( of Tunak Tunak fame) has purchased land in the Metaverse and named it 'Balle Balle Land' He purchased the land on PartyNite, a Metaverse built in India after having performed previously in it#Metaverse #NFT #Decentraland pic.twitter.com/omKsD4x5v0 — Negotium (@teamnegotium) March 26, 2022

Daler Mehndi has become the FIRST Indian & FIRST Sikh to buy land in Metaverse! He has named it ‘Balle Balle Land’Balle Balle (ਬੱਲੇ ਬੱਲੇ) is a phrase used in many Punjabi songs to depict a feeling of happiness. It is used in the same way as the English expressions, "Hooray!" pic.twitter.com/3gBE6bgGII — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 25, 2022

Anybody who has seen 'Tunak Tunak' music video would not be surprised with Daler Mehndi's Balle Balle Land. Vision to tabse tha, plot abhi mila hai.— R2T2 (@tiwarituraj) March 26, 2022

So you are telling me, Daler Mehndi bought land in Metaverse and he named it "Balle Balle Land". We can buy virtual lands now? — Rashogulla (@OfficialRasho) March 25, 2022

I'd like to be his neighbour.https://t.co/qmEl8L7GIO— MSaraswathy (@Maamitalks) March 26, 2022

Of late, many Indian celebrities have been venturing into the virtual corridors of the metaverse. Mehndi has said that Balle Balle Land will be integrated with the physical world as much as possible.

