Daler Mehndi Had a Wholesome Response to Turkish Musician's Rendition of 'Tunak Tunak Tun'

Music knows no barriers and Turkish street musician Bilal Göregen knows that very well.

Bilal Göregen, who has become an Internet rage in the past few months, had Indians in for a surprise when he performed a cover of "Kaliyon Ka Chaman" by Harry Anand, a remix of the super hit song from 1981 movie Jyoti starring Aruna Irani.

Thanks to the immense love that the Internet has been showering upon Bilal, the street musician has now attempted a rendition of Daler Mehndi's extremely popular Punjabi track "Tunak Tunak Tun". And guess what? It's already a superhit on YouTube.

"My friends, I sang the song Tunak Tunak Tun that you wanted so much. I sang hits without knowing Hindi, I hope you like it," the Turkish musician wrote on his video.

The video showcases the viral elements that propelled the visually impaired Bilal Göregen to Internet stardom -- a park, a bench and his favourite music instrument darbuka.

"Tunak Tunak Tun" already as groovy as it is, went viral on YouTube with nearly two million views since its upload and also caught the attention of OG singer Daler Mehndi himself.

Responding to the video, Daler Mehndi wrote: "Thank you for showering so much love. More power to you."

Desi netizens shared a similar sentiment after watching the "Tunak Tunak Tun" rendition.

"Avengers endgame: we have the best crossover in history

Bilal: hold my drums," commented on user.

"He attacc

He protecc

But most importantly,

He does tunacc tunacc."

"Far better than many singers. This man shows how one can beat odds with talent. May god bless him."

"Bilal is single-handedly carrying 2020 on his back.."

"Protect this man at all costs. He might become the reason behind world peace. You never know."

"Being a Punjabi, I must say that he did a fabulous job!! He still spoke better Punjabi than the Delhi vali Punjabi 😂🔥"

The Turkish twist to Punjabi song was also shared by the official Twitter handle of YouTube.

Tunak Tunak Tun X Bilal Göregen - the crossover 2020 needed → https://t.co/L2mdRGFdMa pic.twitter.com/ccHgKBGM7R — YouTube (@YouTube) December 9, 2020

Who is Bilal Göregen?

For those who are unfamiliar with the artist or the meme that came after, visually impaired Bilal Göregen performed a cover of "Ievan polkka" -- a popular Finnish song from the 1930s. The video of his performance was uploaded by a user on YouTube in 2019 following which the Internet did the rest.

Bilal's video, however, garnered more momentum in October after a Twitter user edited an animated "vibing cat" or "CatJAM" bobbing its head to the beats of his rendition.

Also Read: Bilal Goregen Who Gave us 2020's Best Meme is Back With a Rendition of 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman'

Since then Bilal Göregen's YouTube account has blown up, and he is dishing out one meme after another ever since.