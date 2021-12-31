Dalgona Candy, Lockdowns: 2021 Was Just 2020 in Sheep's Clothing

The year 2021 is finally about to end as we approach the second half of December. Terming the year as a rollercoaster would be an understatement considering the number of ups and mostly downs that most of us faced. While 2020 started with the pandemic and went on to be about the lockdowns, restrictions, and cancelled events, the pandemic continued and even worsened in some countries in 2021 while more events got cancelled. As 2021 comes to an end, one cannot help but think about how both 2020 and 2021 were almost the same after looking at the similarities in the events that unfolded throughout the years.

Here are some of the instances from both 2020 and 2021 that can prove that they are the same years.

Lockdowns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete lockdown of the entire nation for 21 days on March 24, 2020 in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19. The 21-day lockdown then went on to be extended for months with gradual unlocks. In 2021, although there was no nationwide lockdown, almost every state imposed strict lockdowns to prevent the spread of the deadly Delta variant during the second wave. Some states, such as West Bengal, are yet to lift the night curfews after months since the second wave peaked.

Indian Premier League Suspended

The thirteenth season of IPL was originally scheduled to begin on 29 March 2020 but was suspended until 15 April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later in August, it was announced that the tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates during the September-November period. Mumbai Indians eventually won their fifth IPL title.

While the tournament started under strict bio-bubble rules without any spectators in 2021, it was suspended on May 4 after players and staff tested positive for Covid-19. The tournament later resumed on 25 July and the final was played on 15 October, which saw Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs.

Celebrity Deaths

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise shook the country to the core. Rajput’s death was followed by the Mumbai Police launching an investigation into his death and several widespread speculations, rumours, and controversies, some of which continue till this day.

Popular actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a massive heart attack in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on September 2 this year. Sidharth’s tragic and untimely demise sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with him being only 40-years-old.

Bollywood Drug Scandal

Rajput’s ex-partner Rhea Chakraborty landed in trouble after the late actor’s family had filed an FIR against her following his death in 2020. An investigation led to the arrest of Rhea and her brother after NCB accused the brother and sister of arranging marijuana for Rajput. The Bombay HC later released Rhea in October.

In 2021, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the anti-drugs agency on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The agency had accused him of possession, consumption, sale, and purchase of banned drugs. He was also accused of conspiracy and abetment.

On October 28 — three weeks after the arrest — he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, which found multiple lacunae in the agency’s case against him.

Dalgona Coffee - Squid Game Dalgona Candy

The Dalgona Coffee trend went viral last year across the world during the first lockdown, with almost everyone posting photos and videos of making the coffee at home. To make this coffee, a person needs to fill a glass with ice and milk and put the airy beaten coffee layer on the top. To beat coffee for Dalgona, you need to mix coffee, sugar and warm water till it becomes really smooth.

The Dalgona candy of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ fame went viral this year following the hit show’s release. Squid Games’ third episode depicted the contestants trying to carve out the shape etched into a brittle sugar candy using a needle. The mixture which makes the sugar candy is called Dalgona. Just like the show, the craze for Dalgona candy became global, with people posting their own attempts at making the candy.

With all these common instances, it is safe to assume that 2021 was nothing but 2020 in disguise.

