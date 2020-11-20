Dali Masks and Fake Guns, Filipino Couple Recreates 'Money Heist' Scenes in Wedding Photoshoot

The English web series Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, featuring a criminal mastermind’s plan to pull off one of the biggest heists in history was watched by millions across the globe.

Inspired by the entertaining series, a couple from the Philippines decided to have a pre-wedding photoshoot based on it. Pictures of the couple’s Money Heist-themed photoshoots are now doing rounds on the social media circuits.

According to a Vice report, Andrew Rolio (28) and Inez Jade Quial (28) dressed in red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali masks, similar to the one’s used in the Netflix series, as a theme for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Filipino lensman Hafid Caballes helmed the pre-wedding photoshoot. Everything detailed was planned to the T – the attire, Dali masks and fake guns, including the location the Temple of Leah in Cebu city in Philippines, which closely resembles the Royal Mint of Spain, akin to where show’s heist takes place.

According to the website, Quial works as a doctor in Cebu, while Rolio is employed as a critical care unit nurse in London. The couple always planned something unique for their pre-wedding shoot. The 28-year-olds even came up with a video about their wedding date which almost looks like a trailer for the series.

The couple brainstormed on a lot of themes and ideas for their photoshoot, including a Bonnie and Clyde theme but the groom wasn’t familiar with it. However, Quial came up with the Money Hiest idea while browsing through Netflix one day.

Rolio and Quial were originally planned to get married on November 11, but due to the ongoing pandemic situation, it had to be rescheduled as they couldn’t process the legal papers in time. They now plan to exchange their vows on November 25 in Cebu, Philippines and have reduced the number of guests from 150 to 50.