Dalits Share Pics of Costly Shoes to Call Out UP DM's Casteist Slur against BSP Leader
UP Magistrate Dr Bhawani Singh Khangaraut had said that BSP leader Madan Ram should not complain about casteism as he travels in expensive cars and wears branded things.
#ShoesForTheDM started trending this week on Twitter | Image credit: Twitter
Uttar Pradesh district Magistrate "booted" a storm this week after he insulted a Bahujan Samaj Party leader Madan Ram for trying to investigate a case of discrimination against Dalit children in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.
Recently, a video of children in a school in Ballia's Rampur showed two children eating on make-shift plates made out of banana leaf while other children ate on steel plates.
Following the viral video which was apparently shot in July, an inquiry has been instituted into the incident. Meanwhile, BSP coordinator Madan Ram visited the school to further investigate the incident.
However, when he asked questions, UP District Magistrate Dr Bhawani Singh Khangaraut allegedly dismissed Ram's complaints, stating that the latter traveled in expensive cars wore expensive clothes and thus should not be complaining of caste discrimination.
BSP delegation that visited Rampur primary school in Ballia where students were seen eating mid-day meals separately: District Magistrate said BSP ppl wearing good clothes&shoes are talking about Dalits. We want to know if Dalits don't have right to wear good clothes in BJP Govt? pic.twitter.com/AZRoQzm5HW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 29, 2019
Ballia District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangarot: I'm a civil servant & don't want to react on political comments. When I reached the school, I saw big cars parked on the narrow road. I saw them in white kurtas, wearing expensive shoes & watch, so I guessed they're politicians pic.twitter.com/uxKtWakEoa— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 29, 2019
The casteist slur evoked a campaign on social media with current-generation Dalits taking Twitter and other platforms to share images of "branded" shoes and clothing that they own. Many also used the hashtag #ShoesForTheDM.
सूट और चमचमाते बूट की तो यहाँ परंपरा है, विरासत है, रिवाज है, आदत है। #ShoesfortheDM pic.twitter.com/VhjWvZGL1H— Dilip Mandal (@dilipmandal) August 31, 2019
Hello, Mr DM, Ballia. Presenting you my @adidasoriginals, whiter than your white-collar job!#ShoesfortheDM @dilipmandal @nitinmeshram_ pic.twitter.com/IMfUtq7NrP— Dushyant Yadav (Veeru) (@iyadavdushyant) August 31, 2019
Coming soon on https://t.co/GZcWOIm0Yx this anti Caste shoe made an Agra based Dalit Shoes Craftsman... pic.twitter.com/xokDHHhMRi— Chandra Bhan Prasad (@cbhanp) August 31, 2019
First-generation Dalit Entrepreneur KP Singh wears this pair of LV shoes. Costs Rs 2.15lacs. He has Mercedes as well as Jaguar.@cbhanp #DalitsForBaliyaDM @dilipmandal #ShoesForTheDM pic.twitter.com/JRgbWCccDc— Praveen Kumar Kalsan (@praveen_kalsan) August 31, 2019
#ShoesfortheDM pic.twitter.com/X6GmJ3GCwu— Raju Kumar (@Er_Rajsinha) September 1, 2019
#ShoesfortheDM #balia ठाकुर भवानी सिंह ,... this is @TruffleIndia among my other collections.Mr DM, I have #adidas #lotto #puma #khadim #FILA and I am #dalit.नंगे पैर रहना अब हमारी परंपरा नहीं हैं.#SHAMEONDM pic.twitter.com/1iV1HaSKQe— Bharti Birla (@littlebird121) September 1, 2019
I sending my 30 thousand‘s #ShoesfortheDM pic.twitter.com/wxZL3GLQAu— Nitin Meshram (@nitinmeshram_) August 31, 2019
डीएम सहाब शुद्र और अछूत माने जाने वाली जातियों के बच्चे बाबा साहेब के दलित बनते हुऐ एक सशक्त बहुजन बन गये हैं।जो महंगी कम्पनी के जुते भी पहनते हैं, ब्रांडेड कम्पनी के कपड़े पहन कर घूमते हैं अब आवश्यकता है आप अपनी सामंतवादी सोच को बदल लो।#ShoesfortheDM @Mayawati @dilipmandal pic.twitter.com/Fc1FyNTB86— Jassi Sallan (@jassi_sallan) September 1, 2019
Can we send some #ShoesForTheDM? Can anyone get the address of Ballia, UP DM and we can send him some shoes. He is so jealous that Dalits are wearing nice shoes and clothes. Send #ShoesForTheDM, dirtiest shoes would be better for him! https://t.co/A3sTuhLSDT— Ambedkar's Caravan (@AmbedkarCaravan) August 31, 2019
#shoesforthedm itna hi aaya h ak pik me if u want more shoes come to my home//// pic.twitter.com/E6dH2IJz4d— Ask Meena (@MeenaAsk) August 31, 2019
My Ashworth #ShoesfortheDM pic.twitter.com/pbuobma1Fj— Nitin Meshram (@nitinmeshram_) September 1, 2019
My contribution #ShoesfortheDM pic.twitter.com/J3II5mz4hS— बहुजन महासभा (@bahujanwarrior) August 31, 2019
#ShoesfortheDM suit boot dalit pic.twitter.com/Vo4IJDPAjl— Gautam Das (@GautamD10767200) August 31, 2019
my shoes @Nike @addidasorignal for castiest dm bhavani singh #ShoesfortheDM pic.twitter.com/BxXKHnClXr— dvinder (@davinder_ladi) August 31, 2019
#ShoesfortheDM DM sahab kuch chahiye ho to btanaMany more to be added this month. pic.twitter.com/TyrVbbSJL5— Atul (@secular_arrow) August 31, 2019
#ShoesfortheDMHere is my nike & addidas footwear saying something to casteist DM.FU pic.twitter.com/XoAqGE8Epf— sandeep punia (@puniasandeep11) August 31, 2019
Meanwhile, following the incident, BSP chief and former Chief Minister Mayawati tweeted,
“News of Dalit students being segregated to eat separately a government school in Ballia is very condemnable and sad. The BSP demands that the state government immediately take legal action against the perpetrators of such disgusting racist discrimination so that others get a lesson to prevent such incidents in future,” Mayawati said.
यूपी के बलिया जिले के सरकारी स्कूल में दलित छात्रों को अलग बैठाकर भोजन कराने की खबर अति-दुःखद व अति-निन्दनीय। बीएसपी की माँग है कि ऐसे घिनौने जातिवादी भेदभाव के दोषियों के खिलाफ राज्य सरकार तुरन्त सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे ताकि दूसरों को इससे सबक मिले व इसकी पुनरावृति न हो।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 29, 2019
