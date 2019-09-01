Dalits Share Pics of Costly Shoes to Call Out UP DM's Casteist Slur against BSP Leader

Uttar Pradesh district Magistrate "booted" a storm this week after he insulted a Bahujan Samaj Party leader Madan Ram for trying to investigate a case of discrimination against Dalit children in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, a video of children in a school in Ballia's Rampur showed two children eating on make-shift plates made out of banana leaf while other children ate on steel plates.

Following the viral video which was apparently shot in July, an inquiry has been instituted into the incident. Meanwhile, BSP coordinator Madan Ram visited the school to further investigate the incident.

However, when he asked questions, UP District Magistrate Dr Bhawani Singh Khangaraut allegedly dismissed Ram's complaints, stating that the latter traveled in expensive cars wore expensive clothes and thus should not be complaining of caste discrimination.

BSP delegation that visited Rampur primary school in Ballia where students were seen eating mid-day meals separately: District Magistrate said BSP ppl wearing good clothes&shoes are talking about Dalits. We want to know if Dalits don't have right to wear good clothes in BJP Govt? pic.twitter.com/AZRoQzm5HW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 29, 2019

Ballia District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangarot: I'm a civil servant & don't want to react on political comments. When I reached the school, I saw big cars parked on the narrow road. I saw them in white kurtas, wearing expensive shoes & watch, so I guessed they're politicians pic.twitter.com/uxKtWakEoa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 29, 2019

The casteist slur evoked a campaign on social media with current-generation Dalits taking Twitter and other platforms to share images of "branded" shoes and clothing that they own. Many also used the hashtag #ShoesForTheDM.

Coming soon on https://t.co/GZcWOIm0Yx this anti Caste shoe made an Agra based Dalit Shoes Craftsman... pic.twitter.com/xokDHHhMRi — Chandra Bhan Prasad (@cbhanp) August 31, 2019

First-generation Dalit Entrepreneur KP Singh wears this pair of LV shoes. Costs Rs 2.15lacs. He has Mercedes as well as Jaguar.@cbhanp #DalitsForBaliyaDM @dilipmandal #ShoesForTheDM pic.twitter.com/JRgbWCccDc — Praveen Kumar Kalsan (@praveen_kalsan) August 31, 2019

Can we send some #ShoesForTheDM? Can anyone get the address of Ballia, UP DM and we can send him some shoes. He is so jealous that Dalits are wearing nice shoes and clothes. Send #ShoesForTheDM, dirtiest shoes would be better for him! https://t.co/A3sTuhLSDT — Ambedkar's Caravan (@AmbedkarCaravan) August 31, 2019

#shoesforthedm itna hi aaya h ak pik me if u want more shoes come to my home//// pic.twitter.com/E6dH2IJz4d — Ask Meena (@MeenaAsk) August 31, 2019

#ShoesfortheDM DM sahab kuch chahiye ho to btanaMany more to be added this month. pic.twitter.com/TyrVbbSJL5 — Atul (@secular_arrow) August 31, 2019

#ShoesfortheDMHere is my nike & addidas footwear saying something to casteist DM.FU pic.twitter.com/XoAqGE8Epf — sandeep punia (@puniasandeep11) August 31, 2019

Meanwhile, following the incident, BSP chief and former Chief Minister Mayawati tweeted,

“News of Dalit students being segregated to eat separately a government school in Ballia is very condemnable and sad. The BSP demands that the state government immediately take legal action against the perpetrators of such disgusting racist discrimination so that others get a lesson to prevent such incidents in future,” Mayawati said.

यूपी के बलिया जिले के सरकारी स्कूल में दलित छात्रों को अलग बैठाकर भोजन कराने की खबर अति-दुःखद व अति-निन्दनीय। बीएसपी की माँग है कि ऐसे घिनौने जातिवादी भेदभाव के दोषियों के खिलाफ राज्य सरकार तुरन्त सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे ताकि दूसरों को इससे सबक मिले व इसकी पुनरावृति न हो। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 29, 2019

