Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Dalits Share Pics of Costly Shoes to Call Out UP DM's Casteist Slur against BSP Leader

UP Magistrate Dr Bhawani Singh Khangaraut had said that BSP leader Madan Ram should not complain about casteism as he travels in expensive cars and wears branded things.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dalits Share Pics of Costly Shoes to Call Out UP DM's Casteist Slur against BSP Leader
#ShoesForTheDM started trending this week on Twitter | Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

Uttar Pradesh district Magistrate "booted" a storm this week after he insulted a Bahujan Samaj Party leader Madan Ram for trying to investigate a case of discrimination against Dalit children in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, a video of children in a school in Ballia's Rampur showed two children eating on make-shift plates made out of banana leaf while other children ate on steel plates.

Following the viral video which was apparently shot in July, an inquiry has been instituted into the incident. Meanwhile, BSP coordinator Madan Ram visited the school to further investigate the incident.

However, when he asked questions, UP District Magistrate Dr Bhawani Singh Khangaraut allegedly dismissed Ram's complaints, stating that the latter traveled in expensive cars wore expensive clothes and thus should not be complaining of caste discrimination.

The casteist slur evoked a campaign on social media with current-generation Dalits taking Twitter and other platforms to share images of "branded" shoes and clothing that they own. Many also used the hashtag #ShoesForTheDM.

Meanwhile, following the incident, BSP chief and former Chief Minister Mayawati tweeted,

“News of Dalit students being segregated to eat separately a government school in Ballia is very condemnable and sad. The BSP demands that the state government immediately take legal action against the perpetrators of such disgusting racist discrimination so that others get a lesson to prevent such incidents in future,” Mayawati said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram