Dalmatian Breaks World Record after Delivering 19 Puppies in a Litter

O'Brien revealed that she has had Dalmatians for the last 13 years but started breeding those only 10 years back, further revealing that she has named all of them after Disney characters.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Image: Twitter/ 9 News
While it may not be 101 Dalmatians, but a record-breaking litter has been born in Albury Australia where a Dalmatian is said to have delivered an astonishingly large litter of 19 adorable puppies.

According to news published in Metro, Breeder Melissa O’Brien said her dog, Melody, gained 15 kilograms during her pregnancy, so she knew it would be a big litter.

However, she had no idea it would be the world’s biggest single Dalmatian litter.

O'Brien revealed that she has had Dalmatians for the last 13 years but started breeding those only 10 years back, further revealing that she has named all of them after Disney characters.

Metro cited O'Brien's interaction with ABC GoulBurn Murray where she said the dogs were born by C-section adding that it was like a never ending supply of them.

The report further added that eight people helped O'Brien and Melody deliver the puppies. And while all of them were born white, Dalmatian pups develop their spots as they get older, it is likely that their first spots will appear 3 to 4 weeks after birth.

Notably, Melody has delivered ten male puppies and nine females and according to O'Brien, this was the first time Melody delivered puppies and it will be her last time as well.

Earlier, the world record Dalmatian litter was held by an Australian breeder Cecilia Langton-Bunker, whose dog, Miley, gave birth to 18 puppies in Ballarat in Victoria.

