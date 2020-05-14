BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Damn You, Google': Dosa Batter Becomes 'Ballebaaz' in Translation Gaffe, Amuses Twitter

Image credits: @CestMoiz / Twitter.

Image credits: @CestMoiz / Twitter.

The words ‘Idli/Dosa Batter’ has been printed in English, Tamil and Hindi. What initiated the flurry of amused reactions on Twitter was the Hindi translation, which read ‘batter’ as ‘ballebaaz’.

Share this:

At times literal translations can go wrong big time. Now, something similar has happened to a packet of idli and dosa ready-to-make batter.

A picture of a dosa batter packet has circulated online, sparking chains of memes and laughter. The only mistake on the packet is the mistranslation which turned out to be extremely hilarious.

The words 'Idli/Dosa Batter' has been printed in English, Tamil and Hindi. What initiated the flurry of amused reactions on Twitter was the Hindi translation, which read 'batter' as 'ballebaaz'. In literal terms, 'ballebaaz' is the correct translation for a batsman or a batter, however, some seem to have confused it with the other 'batter'.

The viral picture was shared by a Twitter user, who captioned it, "Damn you Google Translate! #Indyeah!"

The comment section was filled with funny memes and jokes, with people putting forward their weird observations.

A twitter user asked, "If batter is ballebaaz - then battery should be artillery barrage no? What would barrage be? Legal drinking age?"

Another user shared a picture of a poster with a literal yet mistranslation of 'mess'. Have a look:

Here are a few other comments:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading