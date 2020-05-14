'Damn You, Google': Dosa Batter Becomes 'Ballebaaz' in Translation Gaffe, Amuses Twitter

At times literal translations can go wrong big time. Now, something similar has happened to a packet of idli and dosa ready-to-make batter.

A picture of a dosa batter packet has circulated online, sparking chains of memes and laughter. The only mistake on the packet is the mistranslation which turned out to be extremely hilarious.

The words 'Idli/Dosa Batter' has been printed in English, Tamil and Hindi. What initiated the flurry of amused reactions on Twitter was the Hindi translation, which read 'batter' as 'ballebaaz'. In literal terms, 'ballebaaz' is the correct translation for a batsman or a batter, however, some seem to have confused it with the other 'batter'.

The viral picture was shared by a Twitter user, who captioned it, "Damn you Google Translate! #Indyeah!"

The comment section was filled with funny memes and jokes, with people putting forward their weird observations.

A twitter user asked, "If batter is ballebaaz - then battery should be artillery barrage no? What would barrage be? Legal drinking age?"

What would barrage be? Legal drinking age? — shiv (@bennedose) May 13, 2020

Another user shared a picture of a poster with a literal yet mistranslation of 'mess'. Have a look:

Here are a few other comments:

Please dont blame sunder picchai... Blame Satya Nadella pic.twitter.com/PuXim5UQ4m — saytu (@paradarami) May 14, 2020

what if I am a bowler? what do I eat then? — Nannu (@NPC8763) May 13, 2020