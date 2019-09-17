Dan Bilzerian Wore Rs 1.5 Crore-Watch to India, Here Are Things You Could Buy With That Money

Dan Bilzerian, the man with the mysterious job and tons of money, has been an inspiration for several men across the world.

His Instagram page nonchalantly portrays the extravagant parties that he hosts, revealing the kind of money you would almost associate with royalty. The poker player who displays his weapons and wealth (as well as his female following) on a weekly basis on Instagram to his 28.3 million followers, makes no effort to hide the same from the public eye.

His Indian fans recently got a chance to behold the man when he visited the country to announce his line of grooming products under his brand Alister. He also met his Indian partners like Dino Morea and attended the India Poker Championship, the biggest event of the kind in the subcontinent, investing in a huge prize of 3 crore INR.

Although it does not come as a surprise to those acquainted with his opulence, one thing stood out - his watch. When in India, he was seen wearing a Richard Mille RM11-03, a watch that costs Rs.1,36,00,000, ie. close to 1.5 crore INR.

The “Instagram King” himself is worth $150 million and it seems he accessorizes accordingly. The watch he wore is unique to say the least, taking inspiration from McLaren’s cars designed by the same designers, with the titanium pushers imitating the headlights of the McLaren 720S and the grade 5 titanium crown looking similar to a McLaren wheel. It is surrounded by forged buttons that resemble one of the air vents from a McLaren model.

When the watch was first launched in 2018, it had a limited production of only 500 pieces of the kind, making it extremely covetable, and needless to say, expensive. It was not even available to plebs like you and me but only to a select customer repertoire of those who are previous buyers of McLaren cars such as their limited Senna, Speedtail or the P1, some of the ‘hypercars’ they had produced earlier.

Bilzerian had been a trainee in the Navy SEAL course back in 2000 but failed to graduate after which he took admission at the University of Florida, majoring in Business and Criminology.

Owners of the watch are well aware of its value and some have resorted to reselling it at a much higher cost of Rs.2.5 crores. The watch elucidates great detailing in its making and adorns Bilzerian’s wrists probably as an overcompensation for his casual clothing.

However, to us normies, that kind of money usually means much thought and consideration. The fact that Dan spent more a crore on a watch makes the middle class sentiments within most of us contract involuntarily and on repeat.

Here are a few things that you can buy with one crore rupees if fancy watches is not really your thing.

1. Several units of Lifestyle 650 home entertainment systems worth Rs.3,58,400. And these are OmniJewel satellite BOSE speakers, so let us not complain right at the beginning. The home theatre can spin a 360 degrees to give you an enhanced experience with wireless rear speakers.

2. You can stay a night at Maharajah’s Pavilion in Raj Palace, Jaipur for Rs. 29,95,445 per night and therefore, spend around 4 nights inside the Presidential suit of the palace with your private Diwan e Khaas, your own private lounge cum bar overlooking the Charbagh gardens. You will even have your own Jacuzzi with a panoramic view of Jaipur and a library where you can spend your evenings. The 16,000 sq. ft. space will cater only to your own needs but instead, rich people will spend ONE WHOLE CRORE on a WATCH.

3. You will be able to buy 100,00 kilograms of Alphonso mangoes, with Rs.100 per kilogram and even if you think it is a ridiculous weight for one person to desire, you know you will crave them just as much in the summer heat.

4. You will be able to afford a Ray Ban Aviator Solid Gold for Rs. 2,30,088 and then 49 more after that because as stated before, how much is too much money for an accessory? Ray-Ban’s solid gold Aviators are the first of its kind, the company’s first solid gold sunglasses ever. The glasses come with their individual “jewellery box” leather case, with a unique number etched on the frame and a gold hallmark on the bottom of the nose bridge.

5. You might want to pre-order the iPhone 11 Pro, the 64GB variant of which costs Rs 99,900 and hence a 100 of those will easily fit inside your 1 crore budget.

6. Buy 20,000 paperback books, just 132 times less than the number of books you will find in the National Library of Kolkata.

7. In Mumbai, you will still be poor if you want to buy a house and will only get a 2 BHK flat in Khandala Valley, Mumbai with 1 crore rupees.

8. Audi RS5 which will cost you Rs.1.11 Crore. The car was launched in India in April 2018 and possessed a top speed of 250kmph.

9. Go on a Europe trip for 12 days, visiting 7 famous cities for Rs.1,20,000, which you can then repeat 10 times altering the cities if you ever came upon 1 crore rupees.

10.Buy the most expensive saree in the world that made its way into the by Guinness Book of World Record, costing around Rs.39,31,627. The invaluable piece adorns a replica of Ravi Varma’s famous ‘Galaxy of Musicians and took 4760 hours to make with ingredients like gold, diamond, platinum and silver, thereby justifying its cost.

