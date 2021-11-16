Dance Deeewane Host Called Out Over 'Racist' Monologue on Assam Contestant

A video clip from the popular Indian reality show, Dance Deewane Season 3 has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. In the viral clip, host Raghav Juyal introduced a contestant from Assam with words like “momo", “chowmein" and “gibberish Chinese", triggering a massive backlash on social media, including from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Raghav’s monologue introducing the young contestant using such words is being called out for being extremely ignorant and racist. The judges of the show, that includes Madhuri Dixit and Remo D’Souza, are also being slammed for expressing no discomfort during the segment and laughing at the poorly executed jokes along with the audience.

It's 2021, but the #racist Indians still practicing "Chinese" "momo" "ching chong" #racism as a comic element on their national television with their #bollywood celebs applauding it. The racist host @TheRaghav_Juyal introducing Gunjan Sinha from Assam in a show on @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/qcPsgiWfXg— C. Thounaojam (@manaobi101) November 15, 2021

As the clip went viral, people slammed the show, its host, and judges. Take a look.

What angers me is that this 3rd rate comedian is not just comparing us Northeastern people to the Chinese but look at the way the audience is laughing and clapping at this terrible joke ! And then people question us why we feel that we are not part of the mainstream ? pic.twitter.com/WR1dlHw73J— Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) November 16, 2021

"Momo", "chowmein" in a hideous accent while talking about #NorthEastIndia is supposed to be funny for @TheRaghav_Juyal, and judges like @MadhuriDixit, @remodsouza look on. On @ColorsTV that recently had a show on how a Sikkimese girl faces racism in Mumbai. Disgraceful. https://t.co/5qLQUjeW7H— উৎপল বৰপূজাৰী Utpal Borpujari (@UtpalBorpujari) November 15, 2021

N that's how racism has become a casual in our country @TheRaghav_Juyal correct your mistake n apologize when you have time I hope all the people there realize that it's not something to joke about that too on National television https://t.co/ZDpFO1EnND— Sanaaa⁷|Go n eat some grass♡ (@thesevenwings07) November 15, 2021

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

Following the backlash, Raghav took to Instagram to issue a statement clarifying his actions in the viral segment, asking people to see the bigger picture in order to understand the context. He said, “It’s unfair and not good for my mental health to see this short clip without the right context. When this contestant came to the show, she announced that she had a talent of speaking Chinese. My performance was based on that."

“Towards the end of the show, I decided to speak in a similar way to introduce her in one of the episodes. It has been an inside joke on the show and one shouldn’t judge us with just that clip," added Raghav.

