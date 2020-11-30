'Dance Monkey' is the Most Shazam-ed Song Ever and We Bet You Never Heard of It

Australian song writer Tones and I's 2019 hit Dance Monkey set the Guinness World Record by becoming the most popular song on Shazam. The Apple-owned music app that helps to identify a song with a few notes showed that the song has been identified 36.6 million times since its release in May 2019.

The Dance Monkey is Toni Watson's (Tones and I) second single debut from EP The Kids Are Coming and went on to beat Wake me Up by Swedish DJ Avicii which was released in 2013 and held the previous record reports GWR.

The song has reportedly been categorized as the most heard in more than 30 countries and also became the first song written by a woman to be debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 96.

When it finally ascended to the top five, it became the first Hot 100 song solely written by a woman to enter the ranking in more than eight years, Billboard said. The song was born put of Watson's frustration when she earned her living as a busker in her hometown in Gold Coast, Australia.

Speaking to Billboard she had said, "It's a song about a moment where I felt frustrated about how people had no patience anymore. They had their phones and caught a busker that was really hot, and people wanted me to go, go, go. If you replace the word 'dance' with 'sing,' it's pretty self-explanatory," she told Billboard last year."

On YouTube the global hit has over a billion views because of its fun and bouncy element.

Few weeks back, a video that had gone viral on social media showed a bunch of Australians singing the "Papadum" song. There was, however, a South Asian woman in the song joining the group chanting the lyrics - yet, she did not say a word. She smiled painfully throughout and danced awkwardly while holding a papadum.

Everyone else in the video also kept chanting the word "Papadum" repeatedly. At one point, one of the cast members swung a cricket bat while singing the song in what we guessed is a way of representing India's love for cricket.

The song that was written for kids in 2014 to educate them on cultural representation suddenly found a way into desi social media.