Dance-Off Video Between Cop and 7-Year-Old Boy Is Making the Internet Groove

A 7-year-old break-dancer met his match in a cop as he tried to showcase his moves on a street in Colorado, United States. “My godson had the most unexpected experience at the 16th [Street] Mall this weekend,” a Facebook user Morgan Lynch captioned a video of the dancing face-off. “No one knew this police officer had moves like Jayden.”

In the video, Jayden and the Denver Police Department cop are seen showing off their breakdance moves as another police officer looks on in awe.

The department also posted the video on their Facebook page, where it collected over a 1000 likes and shares.

Several netizens praised the duo’s talent and hailed the cop for being such a sport. Officer Thanarat Phuvapaisalkij told CBS4 that the friendly dance face-off took place after Jayden approached him for a photo in front of his motorcycle. “His dad told him to come up to the motorcycle, and he does that freeze and I was like ‘OK.’ He dances a little bit so I thought it would be cool to throw down and show him some of my stuff, and we had a little exchange,” Phuvapaisalkij said, adding, “It was awesome, I love doing stuff like that.”

Jayden said he was taken aback by the cop’s dancing skills. “I'm shocked," ABC quoted him as saying, adding, “When I heard I was going to be on the news, I was about to cry tears of joy.”

While the cop dances in his free time, Jayden started practicing a year ago and enjoys learning new moves. Jayden’s mother said the encounter was not just about breakdancing. “We see a lot of negative things out there in the media about police… so this is something that makes you smile when you see a police officer getting friendly, dancing, and just enjoying life,” Vanessa Marquez was quoted as saying.

The boy’s godmother also asked people to check out his dancing skills on Instagram.

