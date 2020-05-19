BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Dancers Called to Entertain Inmates of Quarantine Centre in Bihar, Probe Ordered

Dancers performing at a quarantine centre in Bihar | Image credit: Twitter

Dancers performing at a quarantine centre in Bihar | Image credit: Twitter

In videos of the event that have gone viral on the internet, dancers in full costume can be seen performing on a stage set up with colourful lights.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
Authorities at a quarantine centre in Bihar are under fire after it was revealed that female dancers had been called to entertain those in quarantine.

As per reports, a troupe of dancers performed at a quarantine centre in Karrakh viallge in the Samastiput district of Bihar on Monday night. The dance program was held at a village school called Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya to entertain migrants and other returnees from different states who were kept in quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The incident has caused alarm among district officials with the Additional District Collector issuing a statement against the incident and declaring a probe.

"We are taking cognisance of the matter and will take action accordingly. We have installed TV there. The administration doesn't permit for any other entertainment from outside," ANI reported him as saying.

On Tuesday, Bihar reported 129 new cases of COVID-19, with the total number of active cases in the state reaching 1,391.


