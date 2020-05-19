Dancers Called to Entertain Inmates of Quarantine Centre in Bihar, Probe Ordered

Authorities at a quarantine centre in Bihar are under fire after it was revealed that female dancers had been called to entertain those in quarantine.

As per reports, a troupe of dancers performed at a quarantine centre in Karrakh viallge in the Samastiput district of Bihar on Monday night. The dance program was held at a village school called Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya to entertain migrants and other returnees from different states who were kept in quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In videos of the event that have gone viral on the internet, dancers in full costume can be seen performing on a stage set up with colourful lights.

The incident has caused alarm among district officials with the Additional District Collector issuing a statement against the incident and declaring a probe.

"We are taking cognisance of the matter and will take action accordingly. We have installed TV there. The administration doesn't permit for any other entertainment from outside," ANI reported him as saying.

Bihar: Some dancers, called from outside, performed at a quarantine centre in Karrakh village of Samastipur dist last night. Addl Collector says "We're taking cognizance&action will be taken. We've installed TV there, admn doesn't permit for any other entertainment from outside." pic.twitter.com/err7oetDFK — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

On Tuesday, Bihar reported 129 new cases of COVID-19, with the total number of active cases in the state reaching 1,391.

