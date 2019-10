Today is the last day of the nine-day long festival of Navratri 2019. During these nine days people offer prayer to Goddess Durga and devotees also observe fasts. People also perform Gujarati traditional dance - garba and dandiya during Navratri. Amid the festivities and dance, a dance group from Surat in Gujarat caught everyone's attention. The dance group seem to have taken the new motor vehicle act a bit too seriously as they decided to perform garba and dandiya wearing helmets.

According to a video shared by news agency ANI, at the VR Mall, the dance group from ‘Garba class’ chose the unusual prop in an attempt to spread awareness among people about road safety.

“Wearing helmet, a seatbelt is for one’s own safety and should be followed by all. It should not be a forceful act by the government as it does not benefit them in any way. People should make it a habit to wear a helmet and seatbelt so that they can enjoy all the festivals for a longer time in life,” the group members were quoted as saying by ANI.

Since being shared, the 1-minute-two-seconds viral clip has received over 12000 views and over 1,100 likes.

In the clip both boys and girls are seen wearing traditional attire and wearing helmets.

#WATCH Gujarat: A dance group from a 'garba class' in Surat, perform garba dance wearing helmets, in a bid to create awareness among people about the usage of helmets. They say "We wanted to encourage people to wear helmets. This is for our own safety." (29.09.2019)

September 29, 2019

Here's how people reacted to the video.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into force from September 1, this year, and people violating traffic rules are being issued challan and have to pay hefty fine.

