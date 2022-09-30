Dancing Dadi’s Graceful Moves to 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra' Captivate the Internet

Age is just a number to pursue what you love, and this has been rightly proven by this 64-year-old grandma from this recent viral video. Popularly known as the Dancing Dadi, Ravi Bala Sharma has become an internet sensation with her graceful dance videos. Recently, she dropped another Instagram Reels of herself dancing to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s romantic track Kesariya from the movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. She looked divine in a yellow skirt and pink blouse which she paired with a multi-colour dupatta.

The internet’s favourite Dancing Dadi displayed her flawless moves grooving on the popular track crooned by Arijit Singh.

The creator’s fans queued up to share their reaction to her latest video. “So pretty and graceful ma’am,” said one user. Another wrote, “Beautiful always auntyji.” A third user added, “Such cute expressions!! You are adorable dadi.”

“Bhagwan apko sehat tandurusti de taki aap hmesha khush raho aur esey hi nachtey raho…..u r inspiration for me mam,” commented a user wishing her good health.

“Ahh… This combo, Arijit’s voice and you made my day. I think barely someone had seen a person cuter than u,” read one of the comments.

Renowned painter Manjri Varde also dropped a comment and wrote, “Unforgettable.”

The Instagram reel has garnered nearly 1.9 lakh views so far.

Earlier, Dancing Dadi had shared a video of herself grooving on the peppy track Sauda Khara Khara from Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz. She put the dance floor on fire with her moves to the song. In the clip, she got the Punjabi vibe as she donned a red Patiala suit.

Instagram users were captivated by this Reels as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Users lauded the viral content creator for her energy at this age. The IG Reels stacked over 2.1 million views.

Ravi Bala Sharma is quite popular on the internet and boasts of more than 2.18 lakh followers on Instagram

