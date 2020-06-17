Dancing Director Dads? TikTok's New Star Cast Includes Anurag Kashyap, Alfonso Cuaron

In reel life, directors have a unique place in the film-industry: They get to make everyone else on the project dance at their finger-tips.

From actors, to set design to making a scene in a particular way, the directors of the movie projects get to call the last shots - on how they want a scene to be, how they want actors to act, to even what lighting, what camera and what shot they want.

In real life, directors are often just regular people, caving to the wishes of their children. For one, many director dads are now dancing to the tune of their children. Literally, dancing on TikTok.

A thread compiles all the dads who willingly embarrass themselves for their kids sake.

For starters, Alfonso Cuarón, known for his films, Roma and Gravity. Also, the star of his daughter's TikTok video where he eats cereal.

Directors forced by their children to be on TikTok: a short thread.



Alfonso Cuarón.

Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn dancing with his daughter.

Nicolas Winding Refn.

Nicolas Winding Refn, again.





Nicolas Winding Refn, once more with feeling.

And our very own, India represent, Anurag Kashyap, dancing with his daughter.

Return of the Alfonso Cuaron.





Alfonso Cuarón returns.





And Harmony Korine (Perhaps not forced by his children.)

Harmony Korine and his skateboard.

Directors may be award-winning and who's-who of their film industries and pioneers of our times, the videos prove how at heart, they're just ordinary people - who just like us, got a little too bored being at home during quarantine and succumbed to their children's wishes.