'Dancing Uncle' is Back With New Music Video 'Chacha Naach' With Benny Dayal

Remember the 'Dancing Uncle' who went viral for his dance on the 1987 Bollywood song 'Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se' featuring former superstar Govinda? He has released a new dance video and it is just as awesome.Not even a year has passed since the internet, amazed by the man's enthusiastic and free dance moves, found the man from the uncredited viral video and traced him to man in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh named Sanjeev Srivastava. Public interest in the "viral uncle" was so great that many news outlets interviewed him and Srivastava became part of the hall of fame for internet celebritiesAnd now, the performer has come out with his own music video, a collaboration with and featuring Bollywood singer Benny Dayal and UAE based musician Jasim along with the star himself. The song called 'Chacha Naach' is dedicated to Srivastava's brand of freestyle dancing. The 46-year-old appears in the video in the signature pink suit that he was previously seen wearing in the first video.Looks like 'Dancing Uncle' has a lot lined in his kitty this year. And netizens are loving it. within a week of the video's release on YouTube, over 130,000 people have viewed it on the streaming site.Social media has also been abuzz. Dayal himself shared the video on Twitter and Tweeples have been on a sharing spree since.