Dang Area in Dholpur, Known for Ravines, Has Successfully Eliminated Social Evils Like Dowry

The Dang area located in Chambal valley, has been notorious for its rebels, gun culture, uneven cliffs and backwardness. Surprisingly, the ground reality here is quite different. Curtailing the expenditures on the lavish and grand wedding functions that used to be a culture in Dang, around 150 villages didn’t see musical bands play music during weddings for the last 10 years. Not only this, dowry culture has been completely abolished in this area.

Dang and the surrounding areas of the district have around 150 villages of the Gurjar community, in which most of the people are poor. Suffering from poverty, this community was forced to spend beyond their capacities on family occasions like marriage and somebody’s death under social pressure. Following this tradition, they were forced to borrow money which was the reason they were trapped in a vicious cycle of debts. This worsened the condition of already power-stricken people and they were suffering immensely.

Witnessing this turmoil of poor people, Shri Hari Giri Baba, a divinely powerful yogi of Gurjar Samaj, called a meeting of the Gurjar community across the district in Bari about 10 years ago. In this meeting, it was unanimously decided that the musical band would not be played during any of the marriage ceremonies in the families of this society. In its place, two drums will be played. During the marriage, more than 3 tola (36 grams) of gold and more than 5 saris will not be offered in marriages in the community. One more rule was formed to stop the pageantry – one will not cook food of more than five mounds (around 250 kg) of flour in the terahvin (13th day of mourning after somebody’s death). The person who violates these rules will be boycotted by Panch Patel of the society and will be fined. Since then, these evil practices are completely out of the practise in the Gurjar society of about 150 villages of the district including Dang.

Offerings were borrowed by poor under social pressure

The people of Gujjar society said that most of the people in the society are poor. Those who do not have the offerings (required gold ornaments), in such a situation, people used to take the offerings by borrowing the money from others under social pressure. These borrowed ornaments had their price in lakhs. Therefore, the security of valuables was a cause of worry for the poor throughout the marriage ceremony, which was very troublesome. If someone did not carry these offerings, then he was looked down upon in society, and it was believed that he had no social position, so no one has even lent an offering to it. People have gotten a sigh of relief after banning these evil practices.

These are the restrictions in weddings

At a wedding, instead of musical bands, only two drums and shehnai will be played, and a maximum of 5 saris and 3 tola of gold will be offered at the wedding. For Terahvin, the food will be made from not more than five mounds of flour.

All the evils were erased by the voice of a divinely blessed man

Siddha yogi, Harigir Baba, has good recognition in the Gurjar society of the district. He has an ashram on the banks of Chambal and his temple is built near him in Bade Pura Moroli. It is said that not everyone can have the darshan of Baba, the one who goes with a true spirit and devotion, gets the darshan of Baba. Addressing the woes of the poor, he had called the first meeting of the Gurjar society of the district. Whatever he proposed, everyone accepted it wholeheartedly and followed it religiously.

