'Dangerous' Bodybuilder Kills Man with One Punch for Accidentally Stepping on His Foot

In a horrifying incident, a buffed up bodybuilder punched a 36-year-old father to death after he accidentally stepped on his foot in a nightclub.

The bodybuilder, Robert Owen Greenhalgh, and the father of two, Robert Smethurst were in the same nightclub in Bolton Town, England when the attack took place.Smethurst, who worked as company director for a firm, had come to celebrate his birthday at Luxe Lounge with his cousin Aaron Bates, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

Smethurst arrived at the club around 11:15 that day when he stepped on the 31-year-old bodybuilder’s foot accidentally. Initially, it did not escalate further and Smethurst even apologised to Greenhalgh.

However, later, the bodybuilder stood up from a booth at the club and clapped his hands before punching both Smethurst and Bates. Being a well-built bodybuilder, Greenhalgh threw a fatal punch at Smethurst due to which he suffered brain trauma. Just an hour later, Smethurst succumbed to his injuries.

Bates too was hit hard but managed to break his fall and suffered concussions in the unproved attack. However, he said, he did not remember being attacked. Reportedly, after attacking the duo, Greenhalgh went on to flex his muscles and shouted “Who else wants some?”

During police interrogation, it was revealed through Greenhalgh’s phone that he had been involved in violence earlier. He worked as a debt collector and boasted of once knocking out three people. In addition, Greenhalgh was a habitual user of steroids and even took cocaine.

Even on the night of the incident, Greenhalgh had snorted cocaine and consumed alcohol before he punched the two men, according to the report.

As the matter was brought before a court, Greenhalgh was sentenced to more than 11 years of jail and was declared “dangerous” by the judge. He was initially charged with murder but later admitted manslaughter. Judge Anthony Cross QC also highlighted how “not a single person including the door staff intervened” during the brutal attack.

