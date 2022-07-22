'Dangerous Manoeuvre': Anand Mahindra’s Word of Caution on Video of Thar in Goa River

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has asked Thar owners to exercise some “restraint” while driving the SUV off-road. Mahindra on Friday tweeted a video that featured two Thar SUVs being driven through a heavy flow of water in a river in Goa. “Found this post in my inbox this morning. While I appreciate their faith in the Thar, this looks like an incredibly dangerous manoeuvre. I appeal to Thar owners to exercise restraint,” he wrote while posting the video online.

https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1550359596027740163?s=20&t=FZQS32HZklG_4-uXzNlxJQ

The video went viral garnering nearly 70,000 views and varied reactions from social media users. Agreeing with Anand Mahindra, a user wrote, “This is foolhardy indeed. However big or powerful the vehicle may be, strong undercurrents of flowing water, invisible to the human eye can and will cause a catastrophe.”

“Well said. Madness has a limit and this is way beyond and definitely in no way cool and it’s the opposite of being cool,” read a second comment.

https://twitter.com/KUR_BHATT/status/1550364892330201090?s=20&t=FZQS32HZklG_4-uXzNlxJQ

https://twitter.com/sachinbendre/status/1550364716769607680?s=20&t=FZQS32HZklG_4-uXzNlxJQ

However, some users asked Mahindra not to worry and said that they trusted Thar’s built to pull through such rugged terrain.

https://twitter.com/Rayavaram101/status/1550401817275576321?s=20&t=fYWa9iMqSeM6snF_iC5teg

https://twitter.com/abhasinghlawyer/status/1550398451128475648?s=20&t=FZQS32HZklG_4-uXzNlxJQ

https://twitter.com/tksajayan/status/1550389865153380353?s=20&t=FZQS32HZklG_4-uXzNlxJQ

Launched in 2020, the second generation of Mahindra Thar is among the most popular SUVs in the Indian market presently. The waiting period for the SUV goes up to 12 months in many cities. Mahindra sold 3,640 units of the SUV in June 2022, recording a 242 percent jump from the sales figures for the corresponding month of last year. Thar boasts of impressive off-roading abilities and comes packed with 4X4 drive abilities.

Thar is offered in two engine options that include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine churning 147 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque; and another 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine with an output of 128bhp and 320Nm. Both the engines are offered with an optional automatic transmission.

Inside, the off-roader is equipped with all the modern safety and convenience features that include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual HVAC function, cruise control, steering mounted audio controls, front cup holders, a leather-wrapped gear knob, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs and much more.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here 7