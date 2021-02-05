Dangerous or Photoshop? Viral Photo of Couple Hanging from a Cliff Has Left Twitter on the Edge

The quest for the perfect social media often takes people to extreme heights. Something similar happened on social media recently when the image of a couple posing dangerously on the edge of a cliff went viral.

In the image, a man and a woman can be seen posing on the edge of a seemingly high cliff. The woman stands at the edge while the man seems to be dangling off the edge. A winding road can be seen far below in the background. The image was posted on Twitter by a user with the caption, "Whats stopping you from doing this?"

Whats stopping you from doing this? pic.twitter.com/XwSBJScSrU — Shreela Roy (@sredits) February 2, 2021

Though the couple in the photo remain anonymous, the image has gone viral on the internet and has been generating a lot of debate. While many dubbed the photo the resul of Photoshop, others claimed that the pose was too dangerous and the that the couple were being irresponsible.

Yet others joked that common sense stopped them from posing like the couple.

Lack of photo shopping skills. https://t.co/PstPaAKd5y — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) February 3, 2021

The Newcastle United takeover https://t.co/sF377Z6Br4 — l E d M a N (@lednufcTJL) February 2, 2021

My love for my soulmate apart from common sense. — Baigan ka Internal Matter أمينة Amina (@AminaaKausar) February 2, 2021

I don't have a yellow t-shirt. https://t.co/e5kHEqTQmt — Pratik Mutha (@pratik_mutha) February 5, 2021

Others, however, pointed out that the pose was, in fact, not as dangerous as it looked in the photo.

Common sense!But ya, this pic is taken in such a way to show that this is a high cliff. It isn't. But still the fall will definitely hurt! https://t.co/hfpW3LL0pr pic.twitter.com/tlrvApLg71 — Nuvaid Vaidyaravida (@NuvaidV) February 2, 2021

All about the angle 😄 Reality check! pic.twitter.com/Uu27GEdcKX — Nishal Pradhan (@pradhan_nishal) February 2, 2021

Neverthless, a majority of netizens found the photo to be frivolous and unneccessary.

A similar idebate emerged in 2019 after a photo of an Instagramming couple - Raquel and Miguel, from Portugal, - went viral. In the photo, the couple could be seen posing on a moving train in Sri Lanka. While the man can be seen standing at the edge of the train doors, the woman can be seen hanging from the bars of the train.

Critics argues that such images often lead to copy-cat attempts by photographers and models in the hope of getting a "viral" shot, some of which can and have turned out to be fatal.