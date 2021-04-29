Daniel Kaluuya Mentions Parents Having Sex in Oscar Speech, Mom and Sis' Reaction is Winning Twitter

British actor, Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for the bestsupporting actor for his role as civil rights activist and Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards held on April 26.

In his acceptance speech, like many winners, he thanked God, his mother for her love and support. Amuch excited Kaluuya mentioned about his parents having sex, which made it hilarious and viral.

“We’re enjoying ourselves tonight… We’ve got to celebrate life, man. We’re breathing, we’re walking, it’s incredible. It’s incredible, like, it’s incredible. My mum and my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing, do you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m here. I’m so happy to be alive, so I’m going to celebrate that tonight,” as Kaluuya said in his speech which received a few gasps and laughter.

Confused at her son’s comment, his mother, who was watching from BFI Southbank in London, could be seen putting head in her hands while a visibly embarrassed sister clasped her hands to her face.

Daniel Kaluuya’s mom and sister react to a hilarious moment from his #Oscars acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/KtelKpeXit — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 26, 2021

A hub had been set up at BFI Southbank for the near and dear one to view the Academy Awards.

This hilarious comment became one of the most memorable speeches of this year’s Oscars and also became a point of discussion on The Late Show with Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. Fallon also played the speech in his opening Tonight Show monologue.

Backstage at the press conference after the ceremony, it appeared that Kaluuya was already regretting his viral remark as he said he did not think before speaking and his mother may message him about it but he went on to add that she has got a good sense of humour.

Meanwhile, the viewers of the Oscars had a hilarious time making memes out of his mother’s reaction to memes and flooding the social media.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here