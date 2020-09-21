Daniel Levy Said 'Internet Will Turn On Me' After Multiple Schitt's Creek's Win at Emmys But Nobody is Complaining

Not a very Schitt-y day for the popular Canadian series Schitt's Creek at the Emmy's this year. Quite, the contrary, in fact.

Schitt’s Creek, a Canadian series about a wealthy family forced to live in a rundown motel in a small town, won the Emmy Award for best comedy on Sunday.

The series picked up seven statuettes at the ceremony, including all four comedy acting awards for stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy.

The awards for Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” included best comedy series and trophies for its stars, including Catherine O’Hara and father-son Eugene and Daniel Levy.

“It is absolutely incredible. I think my dad said it best earlier this evening: it’s a dream you don’t want to wake up from, to be honest. What an absolutely unbelievable way to end our series,” Daniel Levy told The Associated Press backstage.

His character’s comfortable pansexuality led to story lines that Levy called personally “cathartic.”

Daniel Levy thanked his father and O’Hara for an extended “master class” in comedy. The show’s sweep came for its much-acclaimed final season.

Levy took home awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series — shared with Andrew Cividino — and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

By his third win, Levy couldn't help but fear the internet's wrath, joking, "The internet is about to turn on me. I'm so sorry."

The Internet didn't. They loved it!

Other than Schitt's Creek, “Succession,” and dystopian drama “Watchmen” also took home awards.

HBO’s alternative-reality show “Watchmen,” infused with racial themes, won for best limited series, while actress Regina King won for her lead performance as the show’s kick-ass police detective.

“Watchmen” was the night’s biggest winner with a total of 11 Emmys, including technical awards handed out last week. HBO was the biggest overall winner, with 30 Emmys, followed by Netflix with 21.