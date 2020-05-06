BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Daniel Radcliffe is Reading 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' to Entertain Fans in Lockdown

A file photo of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

A file photo of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the bespectacled wizard in all eight movies, is one of several celebrities who are reading "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" to keep us entertained.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
Share this:

The ‘Harry Potter’ series by JK Rowling was our first favourites among books as we grew up in early 2000s. We enjoyed the series as films on screen and even today wouldn’t mind watching the films again.

And guess what? We are not alone. Even the actors who made the story of a wizard boy immortal are turning back to the books to keep us entertained in quarantine.


Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the bespectacled wizard in all eight movies, is one of several celebrities who are reading "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" to keep us entertained.


Radcliffe, 30, kicked off "The Sorcerer's Stone," also known as "The Philosopher's Stone" outside the US, by reading the first chapter titled "The Boy Who Lived."

"Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much," Radcliffe read from his couch in a video released Tuesday.

The remaining 16 chapters will be read by other stars from the Wizarding World, including Claudia Kim and Eddie Redmayne from "Fantastic Beasts" and Noma Dumezweni, who played Hermione Granger in the Broadway show "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

Stars outside the Harry Potter universe, including David Beckham and Dakota Fanning will also lend their voices. The chapters will be released weekly on the Wizarding World website and also on Spotify.

The readings are part of author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter at Home," a free online hub launched last month that also provides articles, puzzles and more.

"Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic," Rowling said at the time of the launch.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading