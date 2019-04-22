Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Danish Billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen's Three Children Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts on Easter

Povlsen, who is the richest billionaire in Denmark and one of UK and Scotland's biggest landowners, lost three of his children to the blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:April 22, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Danish Billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen's Three Children Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts on Easter
Source: Reuters
With casualties from the serial Sri Lanka blasts on Easter Sunday keep mounting, many foreign nationals are slowly being reported dead or lost. Among the casualties are three out of four children of UK-Scotland billionaire and owner of ASOS Anders Holch Povlsen.

The 46-year-old business magnate and one of UK and Scotland's biggest landowners lost three of his children to the eight blasts that rocked Sri Lanka during Easter service on Sunday. According to a report in Mirror.co.uk, the three younger Povlsens had recently visited Sri Lanka on vacation for Easter.

As per reports in local UK media, Povlsen's four children had been vacationing in Sri Lanka. One of his daughters uploaded a photograph of her three siblings enjoying a day out in front of palm trees and the sea in Sri Lanka on Instagram.

Though the billionaire clothing giant's spokesperson confirmed that three of the children were killed during the attacks, the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

With a net worth of £4.5 billion, Povlsen is the Scotland's largest private landowner and second-largest in the UK. He is also the CEO and owner of CEO and sole owner of the international clothes retailer chain Bestseller and the biggest share-holder of the Britain-based online retail clothing store Asos.com and second biggest share-holder in German clothes retailed Zalando. By net worth, Povlsen is the richest billionaire in Denmark.

On Easter Sunday, a string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Batticaloa and Negombo, killing 290 people (at the time of writing) and injuring hundreds more.

At least six Indians, including two JD(s) workers, have been killed inon Easter Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Also Watch

