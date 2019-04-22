English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Danish Billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen's Three Children Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts on Easter
Povlsen, who is the richest billionaire in Denmark and one of UK and Scotland's biggest landowners, lost three of his children to the blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
Source: Reuters
Loading...
With casualties from the serial Sri Lanka blasts on Easter Sunday keep mounting, many foreign nationals are slowly being reported dead or lost. Among the casualties are three out of four children of UK-Scotland billionaire and owner of ASOS Anders Holch Povlsen.
The 46-year-old business magnate and one of UK and Scotland's biggest landowners lost three of his children to the eight blasts that rocked Sri Lanka during Easter service on Sunday. According to a report in Mirror.co.uk, the three younger Povlsens had recently visited Sri Lanka on vacation for Easter.
As per reports in local UK media, Povlsen's four children had been vacationing in Sri Lanka. One of his daughters uploaded a photograph of her three siblings enjoying a day out in front of palm trees and the sea in Sri Lanka on Instagram.
Though the billionaire clothing giant's spokesperson confirmed that three of the children were killed during the attacks, the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.
With a net worth of £4.5 billion, Povlsen is the Scotland's largest private landowner and second-largest in the UK. He is also the CEO and owner of CEO and sole owner of the international clothes retailer chain Bestseller and the biggest share-holder of the Britain-based online retail clothing store Asos.com and second biggest share-holder in German clothes retailed Zalando. By net worth, Povlsen is the richest billionaire in Denmark.
On Easter Sunday, a string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Batticaloa and Negombo, killing 290 people (at the time of writing) and injuring hundreds more.
At least six Indians, including two JD(s) workers, have been killed inon Easter Sunday, officials said on Monday.
The 46-year-old business magnate and one of UK and Scotland's biggest landowners lost three of his children to the eight blasts that rocked Sri Lanka during Easter service on Sunday. According to a report in Mirror.co.uk, the three younger Povlsens had recently visited Sri Lanka on vacation for Easter.
As per reports in local UK media, Povlsen's four children had been vacationing in Sri Lanka. One of his daughters uploaded a photograph of her three siblings enjoying a day out in front of palm trees and the sea in Sri Lanka on Instagram.
Though the billionaire clothing giant's spokesperson confirmed that three of the children were killed during the attacks, the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.
With a net worth of £4.5 billion, Povlsen is the Scotland's largest private landowner and second-largest in the UK. He is also the CEO and owner of CEO and sole owner of the international clothes retailer chain Bestseller and the biggest share-holder of the Britain-based online retail clothing store Asos.com and second biggest share-holder in German clothes retailed Zalando. By net worth, Povlsen is the richest billionaire in Denmark.
On Easter Sunday, a string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Batticaloa and Negombo, killing 290 people (at the time of writing) and injuring hundreds more.
At least six Indians, including two JD(s) workers, have been killed inon Easter Sunday, officials said on Monday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Realme 3 Pro With 6.1-Inch HD+ Dewdrop Display Launched at Rs 13,999 Along With Realme C2 at Rs. 5,999
- A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Election, For Real.
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Veteran Seamer Hassan Only Surprise in Afghanistan World Cup Squad
- Dhoni's Gigantic 111-Meter Six to Umesh Yadav is Out of this World
- Netflix Could Actually Get Its Biggest Boost With The Arrival of Disney+ and Apple TV+
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results