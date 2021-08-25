Danish Football Referee’s Dramatic Reaction After Whistle Blunder Goes Viral: WATCH

Usually, players and managers fall to their knees to either celebrate or fret over results. However, referee officials falling to their knees, especially in the middle of a game is a rarity. A European referee reacted hilariously during a game after he realised that he had made the potential blunder and his wrong decision cost one of the teams a crucial goal. Football fans will certainly have a bit of sympathy for Danish referee Nils Heer after his meltdown incident went viral on social media.

The incident occurred during a Danish second division NordicBet Liga match between Vendsyssel FF and FC Fredericia over the weekend. Fredericia, in the first half, were trying to level the score as they were already 1-0 down and their midfielder Kristian Kirkegaard was fouled as he approached the penalty area. But just before the player was stopped, he had already laid the ball off to a teammate and put him through on goal. But the referee didn’t notice it and he blew his whistle, which denied the team the opportunity to strike back after an early goal. Nevertheless, it didn’t take long for Heer who realised his folly and immediately threw himself on the ground with his hands above his head.

This hilarious moment was caught on camera and it went viral as fans shared it across social media circuits.

Watch it here:

https://twitter.com/fun88eng/status/1429752461267505157

It wasn’t long until the referee composed himself and was back to his feet, as he went on to rightfully awarded Fredericia the free-kick. Even both the teams acknowledged the referee’s mistake and few players from both teams even gave him a comforting tap on the back.

Meanwhile, fortunately for Heer and FC Fredericia, they did manage to strike back, in the later stages of the game to secure a 1-1 draw and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

