Danish Swimmer Sets World Record for Swimming over 200 Metre Underwater in One Breath

Guinness World Records are made and broken all the time and the year-end is no different. Danish swimmer Stig Severinsen, who holds a number of records already, made a new Guinness World Record. Stig’s recent record is for the longest distance swam underwater with one breath using fins (open water, male). The experienced swimmer held his breath for two minutes 42 seconds while he swam across 202 metre. A breathtaking (no pun intended) video of the same has been shared by the Guinness World Records on their official Facebook handle. Stig can be seen swimming in the water wearing flippers in the underwater video. Once he was done swimming, the authorities of the GWR were seen measuring the distance covered by him.

According to the GWR website, Stig undertook the challenge in Mexico at the La Paz city in the state of Baja California Sur. The record was made on November 26, 2020 while the video has been shared by GWR almost a month later. It adds that Stig took this initiative to inspire children and raise awareness about wildlife protection.

Seeing the spectacular performance of the 47-year-old swimmer, many people are appreciating him.

Many said, “good job” and “great” in the comments section.

One person funnily said, “I'm trying to hold my breath watching this…”

Stig also commented on his video and thanked GWR for sharing his achievement with the world and for the collaboration. He further said that he was happy to see people appreciating his 2020 dive with kindness and interest.

“Let us stay positive in times of adversity and keep taking care of our fellow humans and Mother Earth,” said the famous swimmer.

In the comments section, a Facebook user named Tom Stijven said, “Amazing performance, thanks for reminding me that age is just a number glad to be part of your Breatheology family.”

Breatheology is a platform founded by Stig who shares breath-holding techniques and breathing techniques with the subscribers. As per the website, the exercises strengthen respiratory muscles and build the immune system.

He published a book by the same name in 2009 where he shared techniques on breathing with the readers.

Stig started swimming at the age of six. As a child, Stig used to practice holding his breath in the swimming pool. The swimmer holds many Guinness World Records including the Longest time breath held voluntarily (male). Along with GWR, he holds several records for Association Internationale pour le Développement de l'Apnée (AIDA).