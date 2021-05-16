buzz

Daredevil Cat Miraculously Survives Leap from Fifth-floor of Burning Building in US

Cat of nine lives | Image credit: Twitter

Video of the 'cat of nine lives' was shared on Twitter by the fire department after a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Chicago, US

A daring leap of a feline was caught on camera when Chicago Fire Department went to rescue a building on fire. The cat jumped out of the window on the fifth floor of the building to escape the fire.A fire broke out in a building at the 65th and Lowe in Chicago. One of the fire department personnel was capturing the video of the exterior of the building while other firefighters were involved in extinguishing the blaze. Soon, he noticed a black cat appeared at the broken window.

Without wasting much time, the feline jumped from the window straight down to the ground. While the onlookers gaped, the cat fell on the nearby grassy patch, bounced back by force and landed on its paws. Soon, it ran away to hide under a nearby parked car.

“It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in,” the fire department spokesman Larry Langford told the local news.

The fire department posted the video on Twitter and captioned it, “nine lives for a cat,” as the felinesurvived death. The caption also hints at the belief that a cat has nine lives.

No casualties and damage were reported as the fire which broke only in one apartment was immediately contained. The feline was also reported to be absolutely fine. Langford stated that the cat was not injured and he was trying to track its owner.

The video has been watched by around 268k people and garnered around 7339 likes so far. Netizens were awestruck watching the giant leap of the little creature. Some are calling the feline hero, while others are asking for reuniting the feline with its owners.

Cats are known for their agility, survival skills and their ability to land on their feet, no matter what. In September last year, for instance, a cat that had been stuck inside a dark and airless storage unit for two months in Cornwall, UK, before finally being rescued. Upon being free, however, the cat seemed unbothered and walked out of the storage unit ‘like a boss’.

first published:May 16, 2021, 10:11 IST