Daredevil Cat that Jumped Out of 5th-floor Building Under Fire Goes Missing

A video posted by Chicago State Department on Twitter left many amazed as a cat took a ‘leap of faith’ out of the 5th-floor apartment of a building engulfed in fire. In the video, the cat is seen coming out at a window looking around cautiously to take stock of the situation as smoke continued to come out of the building. It then takes the plunge out and lands safely before getting up again and walking away unbothered. Luckily, it missed the boundary wall and landed on a grass patch just opposite the building. The onlookers could be heard screaming as the cat took the plunge but breathed relief on its safe landing.

The video posted has been getting raging reactions from users online and got nearly 8 lakh views and 12K likes already.

Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021

However, the now-famous feline, called Hennessy has gone missing and has not returned home after the incident. According to an update shared by the Chicago Fire Department, Hennessey’s owner said that the feline was a house cat and it did not go outside. Neighbour near 65th and Lowe are also out looking for the famous feline after they got to know that the Hennessey had jumped from the 5th floor and has not returned home since.

Cat update. Hennessy the flying cat has not returned home yet. Neighbors near 65th and Lowe are out looking for the now famous feline. His owner says he is a house cat that did not go out. We will update if he is located.(Langford)— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 14, 2021

In its tweet, the Chicago Fire Department said it will keep updating about the feline’s whereabouts. Many social media users also shared their ideas and suggestion to locate the cat. Here are some of the suggestions:

Suggest going outside and calling at 2 am. All of my escapees have come home around that time. Also dirty litterbox outside in bushes and if any of family’s clothes are not smoke-filled, put them outside so cat smells their scent. Cats don’t usually go far.— Beth Philley (@beth_philley) May 14, 2021

Leave his catbox outside, they can smell from far away, it will help him gwt home. They are also tend to ask/meow for help around sunset.— Ｓｈａ (@vsxs) May 14, 2021

Tell them to look under cars too.. when my daughter’s cat was leisurely sitting on a window ledge, her roommate accidentally closed the window and her cat couldn’t come back in and hid under cars in front of the apartment until she found him the next day — Michele H. Richards M.Ed (@michyrichards) May 14, 2021

I am an animal rescuer. My advice - search up the bushes across the street. The cat could even climb up a tree or thick bushes.Calling may not be successful as many cats don’t meow loudly, esp. an injured or a shocked cat. Use a strong searchlight after dark.— Danny Cayco (@danecayco) May 14, 2021

The Chicago Fire Department responding to a call of a fire in the kitchen at this building in Englewood was able to get control over the disaster within 15 minutes. However, the cat was in no mood to help with the wait and decided to take the plunge out of the building even as the firefighter tried to help it.

