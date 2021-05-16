buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Daredevil Cat that Jumped Out of 5th-floor Building Under Fire Goes Missing
2-MIN READ

Daredevil Cat that Jumped Out of 5th-floor Building Under Fire Goes Missing

Image Credits: Twitter

Image Credits: Twitter

In its tweet, the Chicago Fire Department said it will keep updating about the feline’s whereabouts.

A video posted by Chicago State Department on Twitter left many amazed as a cat took a ‘leap of faith’ out of the 5th-floor apartment of a building engulfed in fire. In the video, the cat is seen coming out at a window looking around cautiously to take stock of the situation as smoke continued to come out of the building. It then takes the plunge out and lands safely before getting up again and walking away unbothered. Luckily, it missed the boundary wall and landed on a grass patch just opposite the building. The onlookers could be heard screaming as the cat took the plunge but breathed relief on its safe landing.

The video posted has been getting raging reactions from users online and got nearly 8 lakh views and 12K likes already.

However, the now-famous feline, called Hennessy has gone missing and has not returned home after the incident. According to an update shared by the Chicago Fire Department, Hennessey’s owner said that the feline was a house cat and it did not go outside. Neighbour near 65th and Lowe are also out looking for the famous feline after they got to know that the Hennessey had jumped from the 5th floor and has not returned home since.

RELATED STORIES

In its tweet, the Chicago Fire Department said it will keep updating about the feline’s whereabouts. Many social media users also shared their ideas and suggestion to locate the cat. Here are some of the suggestions:

The Chicago Fire Department responding to a call of a fire in the kitchen at this building in Englewood was able to get control over the disaster within 15 minutes. However, the cat was in no mood to help with the wait and decided to take the plunge out of the building even as the firefighter tried to help it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 16, 2021, 18:14 IST