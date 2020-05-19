Daredevil Diver's Jump into Ice Water is Sending Chills Down the Internet's Spine

No matter how hot it gets, diving into ice-cold water will always be one of the scariest adventures for common folks. However, Norwegian diver Arne Haugland is different from others, and might not give a second thought before performing such acts.







Be it jumping from heights or taking a dive into ice water, Haugland aces it all like an ordinary task. To keep his adventurous activities regular, the Norwegian man dives into the ice-cold waters in Svalbard every week.







The 29-year-old man recently shared a video of him taking a dive into chilled Arctic waters of Longyearbyen. While it might give you cold shivers, Haugland did it with utmost perfection.







“Ice ice,” he captioned the video posted on May 5.











He performed a similar task on April 28, and captioned the video, “I wanted to feel like a seal.”











Netizens couldn’t believe their eyes and dropped in comments to appreciate his attempts. Calling it “completely awesome”, the users dropped a “wow” comment on the videos. Some even asked him the temperature of the water.







While he has done the task with absolute perfection, the Norwegian man has warned others to not repeat the same without former experience.







Haugland keeps performing such daredevil tasks. Here are a few tasks that he has performed recently:



























The 29-year-old man currently works as a ‘travel designer’ for Basecamp Explorer. Talking to DailyMail, he said, “To swim under the ice I do recommend that you do some training. First, get used to cold water. Then dive down on the side of the ice or up and down the same hole so you can see how everything is from under the ice”.